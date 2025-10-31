Clayton posts century to see Bulls to safety against NSW

Marnus Labuschagne's Queensland hold onto second with a draw against NSW in the last round before the Test squad is named

Marnus Labuschagne says he would have no issue opening for Australia in the Ashes, confident he is now much clearer in his own game than in recent summers.

Labuschagne was denied another chance to bat in Queensland's Sheffield Shield match with NSW on Friday, with the match ending in an early draw.

After rain washed out the opening day, Jack Clayton's 113 ensured the Bulls would not have to follow on, before they declared at 8-347 in reply to the Blues' 7-429 declared.

Sam Konstas was then more patient with the bat, before attacking later in the innings and being caught charging Sam Skelly on 41, with a draw was called soon after.

Labuschagne has said throughout this summer his preferred position is No.3 but insists he would be willing to open to get back into the team.

He has done so just twice at Test level, out for 17 and 22 in this year's World Test Championship final against South Africa before being dropped from the side.

But on Friday he declared he would more than welcome the challenge to open if he earns a recall in Perth in three weeks' time.

"I'd say 'great'," Labuschagne responded when quizzed on what he would say if asked to open.

"It honestly doesn't concern me; I just want to be playing cricket at my best.

"This year I've been in in the first few overs a few times. You're used to it batting No.3, and I've batted there probably 95 per cent of my career in both formats.

"So I'm very used to being in early. If I have to open, great. If I bat three, great. Wherever there's a spot for me I'll take it, and we'll go from there."

Forced to watch on from the sidelines in the Caribbean last winter, Labuschagne has since adopted a less-is-more approach to his batting.

The renowned cricket 'nuffie' no longer bats in the nets on match days, admitting he was getting in his own head and thinking too much about his technique.

Small changes have been made to his grip and stance, while he has also put pressure back on the bowlers in his four centuries for Queensland to start the summer.

"Mentally I'm a lot clearer on my game and not (giving) too much deep thought into certain dismissals or methods," Labuschagne said.

"It's not the actual training in the nets, I absolutely love that, I can do that all day.

"But at times I feel like my technique gets in a space where I go home and I'm like 'maybe I want to do this or maybe I want to go and try that'.

"Now I'm trying to stay out of my own way really and go out there and trust my skills when I get to the middle."

Queensland and NSW each receive one point each plus their accumulated first innings bonus points (NSW – 2.35, Queensland – 1.69), with the Bulls holding onto second spot on the standings behind Victoria after three rounds, followed by the Blues in third.

