Iyer discharged from Sydney hospital after spleen injury

India star Shreyas Iyer has been released from hospital after a minor procedure to stop internal bleeding

Shreyas Iyer has today been discharged from hospital in Sydney after treatment for a spleen injury suffered during India's third ODI victory over Australia last Saturday.

Indian officials confirmed Iyer was "stable and recovering well" after undergoing a minor procedure to stop internal bleeding that resulted from a lacerated spleen when he fell awkwardly while taking catch to dismiss Alex Carey at the SCG.

00:45 Play video Iyer leaves field after completing superb tumbling catch

Iyer suffered the injury to his spleen in taking the excellent catch running back with the flight of the ball in India's thumping nine-wicket consolation win.

The 30-year-old clutched his side and grimaced in pain after completing the catch. He left the field immediately and was admitted to hospital for treatment.

"The BCCI medical team, along with specialists in Sydney and India, are pleased with his recovery and he has been discharged from the hospital today," the governing body said in a statement on Saturday.

"The BCCI extends its heartfelt gratitude to Dr Koroush Haghighi and his team in Sydney, along with Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala in India, for ensuring Shreyas received the best treatment for his injury."

Iyer will remain in Sydney for follow-up consultations and return home once cleared to fly.

The right-hander, who scored 61 in the second ODI in Adelaide, was not part of India's T20 squad for the five-match series that followed their 2-1 loss to Australia in the 50-over leg.

The visitors are 1-0 down after losing the second T20 international in Melbourne by four wickets on Friday night.

The third match is in Hobart on Sunday.

Australia v India T20Is 2025

October 29: No result

October 31: Australia won by four wickets

November 2: Third T20I v India, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 7:15pm AEDT

November 6: Fourth T20I v India, Gold Coast Stadium, Gold Coast, 7:15pm AEDT

November 8: Fifth T20I v India, The Gabba, Brisbane, 7:15pm AEDT

Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott (games 1-3), Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman (games 3-5), Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis (games 4-5), Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood (games 1-2), Ben McDermott (standby player) Glenn Maxwell (games 3-5), Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe (wk), Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Tanveer Sangha



India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar