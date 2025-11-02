Australia inserted, stay cautious with Maxwell for third T20

Josh Hazlewood replaced by Sean Abbott, while Glenn Maxwell is given an extra game to recover from a wrist injury

Glenn Maxwell has been put on ice for at least another few days after Australia took a cautious approach with their allrounder for the third BKT Tyres T20I against India in Hobart.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to bowl at Bellerive Oval on Sunday with Sean Abbott recalled for Josh Hazlewood, who has been released for Sheffield Shield duties ahead of the Ashes commencing later this month.

Australia XI: Mitch Marsh (c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Matt Short, Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matt Kuhnemann India XI: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Maxwell was back in the Australia squad for this match and was firming to play his first game since breaking his wrist in the nets last month. He did some light run-throughs and fielding practice before play, but Australia ultimately elected not to risk him.

The 37-year-old was also put through his paces before the second T20I at the MCG on Friday, batting in the nets and doing running drills. He now appears likely to be back for the fourth match in the series on the Gold Coast on Thursday.

Paceman Sean Abbott returns to the XI in Hobart // Getty

India meanwhile have made three changes to their side that lost by four wickets on Friday. They have dumped wicketkeeper Sanju Samson and given the gloves to Jitesh Sharma, dropped Harshit Rana for fellow quick Arshdeep Singh and swapped out wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav for Washington Sundar.

"It looks a really nice track," said Suryakumar after winning the toss. "I think it'll come onto the bat really well in the second innings."

Uncapped speedster Mahli Beardman also joined the Aussie squad for tonight's match and will be in line to make his international debut next week. He will however be competing with Ben Dwarshuis, who is expected to be back from a calf injury for the final two matches.

Abbott has had several strong performances in T20I side this year, taking 3-25 from four overs in his last outing against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui.

He will be vying with the likes of Xavier Bartlett (also in the XI tonight), Dwarshuis and potentially even Beardman for a spot in the Aussies' 15-man squad to go to the World Cup in India and Sri Lanka next February.

Australia v India T20Is 2025

October 29: No result

October 31: Australia won by four wickets

November 2: Third T20I v India, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 7:15pm AEDT

November 6: Fourth T20I v India, Gold Coast Stadium, Gold Coast, 7:15pm AEDT

November 8: Fifth T20I v India, The Gabba, Brisbane, 7:15pm AEDT

Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott (games 1-3), Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman (games 3-5), Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis (games 4-5), Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood (games 1-2), Ben McDermott (standby player) Glenn Maxwell (games 3-5), Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe (wk), Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Tanveer Sangha



India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar