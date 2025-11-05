Weatherald named in Australia's 15-man Ashes squad

Tasmania opener joins Marnus Labuschagne in 15-player squad while two uncapped fast bowlers also included for Perth Test

Jake Weatherald is line to make his international debut in one of Australia's most anticipated Tests of recent times after being named in a 15-man squad for the NRMA Insurance Ashes series opener.

Marnus Labuschagne has also been recalled after his dominant start to the Sheffield Shield season with both the former No.1-ranked Test batter and Weatherald now in the mix to take on the new ball against England along with Usman Khawaja.

Khawaja's most recent opening partner, Sam Konstas, has been axed from the squad entirely having returned scores of 3, 5, 25, 0, 17 and 0 in Australia's last Test campaign in the Caribbean earlier this year.

Both Matthew Renshaw and Mitch Marsh have missed selection after both were touted as possible picks. Selectors have only picked a squad for the first of five Tests.

Selection chief George Bailey indicated his panel are yet to settle on a final XI for Perth more than a fortnight out from the contest and with another Shield round to be played next week.

"The squad gives us good balance and, with 14 of those chosen playing the next round of Sheffield Shield, we will continue to gather information as we move closer to the start of the first Test," Bailey said in a statement.

Whether Weatherald, last summer's standout Sheffield Shield batter with 906 runs at 50.33, plays in Perth could hinge on Cameron Green's bowling capacity.

03:30 Play video Weatherald cashes in to further push Test claims

Green, the incumbent No.3, has sent down just four overs in competitive cricket so far this summer after back surgery. A return to bowling in international cricket in the BKT Tyres ODI series against India was nixed by a side complaint.

But one option that appears in play is for Green to slide down to six and squeeze out fellow allrounder Beau Webster. That would allow Marnus Labuschagne to reprise his favoured first-drop position and see Weatherald open.

Alternatively, Labuschagne (or, perhaps in a less likely scenario, Weatherald) could come into the side as a straight swap for Konstas, allowing Australia to pick both Green (at three) and Webster (at six).

03:42 Play video Marnus strengthens Test case with fourth ton of summer

Josh Inglis is also in the squad as the back-up wicketkeeper. He is also an option to play as a specialist bat, having done so in three Tests this year.

Bailey said today that Inglis would play Western Australia's Shield match against Queensland at the WACA Ground from Tuesday after the T20I series against India finishes on Saturday.

Usman Khawaja is the only member of the squad who will not play in that fourth Shield round with the 38-year-old opener to be managed instead.

Fast bowlers Brendan Doggett and Sean Abbott likewise appear likely to run the drinks at Perth Stadium barring a late injury to one of Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland or Josh Hazlewood.

Steve Smith will captain the team in Pat Cummins' absence due to a back injury. The Aussies hope Cummins, who will join the group in Perth regardless, will return later in the series.

2025-26 NRMA Insurance Men's Ashes

First Test: November 21-25, Perth Stadium, 1.30pm AEDT

Second Test: December 4-8, The Gabba, Brisbane (D/N), 3.30pm AEDT

Third Test: December 17-21: Adelaide Oval, 11am AEDT

Fourth Test: December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne, 10.30am AEDT

Fifth Test: January 4-8: SCG, Sydney, 10.30am AEDT

Australia squad: (First Test only): Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Harry Brook (vc), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Tongue, Mark Wood