Ashes Rewind: Boxing Day Test goes down to the wire

Re-live a memorable day of Ashes cricket, ball-by-ball, as we countdown to the 2025-26 series

To celebrate the countdown to the men's Ashes reaching 50 days, we're going to replay a full day's play from a classic Australia-England match.

This Thursday marks 50 days until the annual Boxing Day Test begins so we're taking you back to one of the closest Melbourne Tests ever - the 1998 edition. 

Australia had already wrapped up the Ashes but England were coming hard for the hosts, and unheralded quick Dean Headley enjoyed his finest hour. 

Tune into the stream from 12:00pm AEDT on Thursday November 6 on cricket.com.au's YouTube channel and follow the hashtag #AshesRewind on socials.  

There will be an Ashes Rewind for the 50-day mark for each city of the series too, so keep an eye out for the following dates:

Ashes Rewind

 

Perth: October 2 | 2006-07 series, third Test, day three

 

Brisbane: October 15 | 2002-03 series, first Test, day one

 

Adelaide: October 28 | 2013-14 series, second Test, day three

 

Melbourne: November 6 | 1998-99 series, fourth Test, day four

 

Sydney: November 15 | TBA

