Australia get Maxwell boost with T20 series on line

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa also returns as Australia opt to field first

Glenn Maxwell returns for the first time after fracturing his forearm a month ago, named in Australia's XI for the fourth BKT Tyres T20I against India.

With the series locked at one-all with two games to play, the Aussies made four changes to their side with Maxwell getting the all clear from team staff after coming close to playing in Hobart.

Home captain Mitch Marsh won the toss under clear skies and chose to field first.

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa is the other big name who comes in for his first match of the series, although his absence has been due to paternity leave and not injury.

Australia XI: Mitch Marsh (c), Matt Short, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Josh Philippe, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa India XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Josh Philippe and Ben Dwarshuis are the other inclusions while Travis Head and Sean Abbott depart the squad in preparation for the Ashes and Mitch Owen and local boy Matt Kuhnemann sit out.

India have gone in unchanged after their convincing five-wicket win with nine balls to spare in Hobart on Sunday night.

Visiting captain Suryakumar Yadav said he was surprised, but not unhappy, with the conditions on offer tonight.

"It looks like subcontinent conditions," Yadav said at the toss.

"We were looking to bat first. The pitch looks similar to Indian conditions, so we want to put in the runs on the board."

It's the first men's international at Gold Coast's Carrara Stadium since Australia hosted West Indies here in late 2022.

Short, who relocated to the Gold Coast with wife Madi earlier this year, was excited to see international cricket return to Queensland's second largest city.

"It's really exciting to have this game … there is a huge opportunity for cricket on the Gold Coast with the outstanding facilities," Short said.

While Kuhnemann explained Carrara Stadium has its own little nuances.

"I'm expecting a nice wicket and a high-scoring game," Kuhnemann said on Tuesday.

"It's a funny-shaped ground …There's a couple of big pockets and short pockets here.

"(Glenn) Maxwell has had some success playing here … It's a unique ground and a great place to play."

Australia v India T20Is 2025

October 29: No result

October 31: Australia won by four wickets

November 2: India won by five wickets

November 6: Fourth T20I v India, Gold Coast Stadium, Gold Coast, 7:15pm AEDT

November 8: Fifth T20I v India, The Gabba, Brisbane, 7:15pm AEDT

Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott (games 1-3), Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman (games 3-5), Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis (games 4-5), Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood (games 1-2), Ben McDermott (standby player) Glenn Maxwell (games 3-5), Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe (wk), Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Tanveer Sangha



India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar