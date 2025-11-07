Smith to lead Blues in final hit-out for Ashes lynchpins

The 119-Test veteran will captain NSW for first time in eight years, pulling the strings of an attack with four Test squad members

Steve Smith has supplanted New South Wales' regular captain Jack Edwards for next week's star-studded Sheffield Shield contest as Australia's fill-in Test skipper brushes up on his tactical nous ahead of the Ashes opener.

Smith, who will lead Australia in the first Test against England in Pat Cummins' absence, last week played his first game in two months, peeling off 118 against Queensland in a drawn match under Edwards' leadership.

But the Blues today confirmed the switch for their clash with Victoria at the SCG that will see the 119-Test star in charge of an attack featuring three of the four bowlers Australia are expected to field in the opening Ashes contest later this month.

Smith has not skippered his state in eight years. Nathan Lyon, who is also playing in this match, led NSW when Edwards was away on Australia A duties last month.

Edwards is viewed as a future leader in Australian cricket, taking over as NSW's full-time captain in both formats last season, while he also led Australia A in two one-dayers last month in India.

It is understood Edwards was happy to facilitate Smith taking over for a one-off match. The allrounder also stands to benefit from watching one of cricket's best problem solvers in action in a rare domestic outing.

Smith will pull the strings as Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood both play their first Shield games of the summer, while Lyon also enjoys his final pre-Ashes tune-up.

One of the Test squad's back-up quicks, Sean Abbott, will round out the NSW bowling line-up, while the Vics have confirmed Scott Boland, who will likely take Cummins' spot in the first Test, will also turn out.

Josh Philippe, back from T20I duties, is another international inclusion for the third-placed Blues whose contest with top-of-the-table Victoria also shapes as Sam Konstas' first opportunity to prove selectors wrong after his Test axing.

Smith last led the Test side in Sri Lanka earlier this year and has been quick to point out that Australia have not lost under his leadership in the six times he has filled in for Cummins over the past four years.

04:04 Play video Smith sizzles on Shield return with scintillating century

He averages 68.98 in the role at Test level compared to 49.90 when he is not captain. That trend carries across to the Sheffield Shield; in eight games in charge of NSW, he has hit 985 runs at 70.36 including four tons.

"It's interesting how the brain works," Smith said. "I feel like I kind of go to another level and try to set a standard, I suppose."

Australia are hoping Smith's return to the Test captaincy will also be short-lived given Cummins remains hopeful of reclaiming his spot for the second Ashes Test at the Gabba.

NSW squad: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Ollie Davies, Jack Edwards, Ryan Hadley, Josh Hazlewood, Sam Konstas, Nathan Lyon, Kurtis Patterson, Josh Philippe, Will Salzmann, Mitchell Starc Victoria squad: Will Sutherland (c), Scott Boland, Harry Dixon, Sam Elliott, Peter Handscomb, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Campbell Kellaway, Blake Macdonald, Todd Murphy, Fergus O'Neill, Oliver Peake

