Renegades' remarkable rise from last to first feature of new doco

Step into the inner sanctum of the Renegades' remarkable WBBL|10 triumph in a new documentary available below

43:06 Play video Full Documentary: Rise of the Renegades

Melbourne Renegades' extraordinary rise from last to first has been chartered in a new feature-length documentary released by Cricket Australia.

The 43-minute film Rise of the Renegades takes fans inside the Renegades' maiden Women's Big Bash League title as coach Simon Helmot and captain Sophie Molineux lifted the club from the wooden spoon to champions in the space of 12 months.

"It's five years I've been involved with these girls (and) I remember the first year we had together we finished second and thought this was going to be easy," Helmot said in the documentary during their championship celebrations.

"(But) the last two years have been tough; to finish last, to drop the first two games this year, then go on and win the tournament, it's quite unbelievable.

"Hopefully this can be the start for us."

Commissioned and produced by the Big Bash Leagues, with collaboration from the Renegades, a documentary crew followed the team's remarkable WBBL|10 journey last summer.

The documentary premiered on Thursday night at the launch of the Weber WBBL|11 season in Melbourne and is available now on 7plus and Kayo Sports.

It will also be broadcast on Fox Cricket on Friday night and the Seven Network this Sunday ahead of the WBBL|11 season opener between Brisbane Heat and the Renegades at Allan Border Field.

Rise of the Renegades will also reach international audiences through Sky NZ, Willow TV, Jio Star, Cricbuzz and Sky UK.

"Rise of the Renegades is a compelling story of resilience and redemption which takes viewers through the challenges and triumphs the Renegades faced on and off the field throughout WBBL|10," Big Bash Leagues boss Alistair Dobson said.

"Player connection is at the heart of the Big Bash Leagues, and we hope this documentary helps fans feel closer to their heroes and inspires the next generation of players.

"We're incredibly grateful to the Renegades staff and playing group for embracing this project and taking us on the journey without knowing where it was heading.

Members of the Renegades squad at the documentary premiere on Thursday night // Getty

"Our thanks extend to the ACA and broadcast partners Seven Network and Foxtel for their ongoing support of the project and enabling us to help tell the stories of our players."

Separately, the Renegades announced today that Molineux would miss the opening two matches of their title defence as she recovers from a minor quad strain.

The club is taking a no-risk approach with their star allrounder given her workload during Australia's recent ODI World Cup campaign and history of serious knee and foot injuries.

Leg-spinner Georgia Wareham will captain the side in Molineux's absence.