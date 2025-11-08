India win T20 series against Australia after washout

Lightning and rain at the Gabba has ensured India won the Twenty20 series against Australia after just 4.5 overs of India's innings in game five were possible

02:44 Play video Australia v India | Fifth T20I

India have won the T20 international series against Australia 2-1 after the fifth and final match was washed out at the Gabba.

The sold-out crowd will receive a full refund as the fixture did not reach the stipulated cut-off of six completed overs.

Lightning in the vicinity of the ground initially forced the players off after India made the most of shocking fielding by Australia to race to 0-52 in the opening 4.5 overs.

A storm then rolled in from Brisbane's west, accompanied by steady rain, to ensure there was no further play.

Shubman Gill (29 not out off 13 deliveries) and Abhishek Sharma (23no off 13) tore into the Australia attack.

Abhishek, who made 163 runs in the series, was dropped twice and rode his luck before the covers were placed on the pitch.

It was the second washed-out match of the series with the opening showdown in Canberra abandoned after India had raced to 1-97 in 9.4 overs.

Gill was a man on a mission from the get-go before the players left the field.

03:06 Play video 'Oooh Glenn, wheelhouse': Listen to Maxi on the mic

His timing for six boundaries was immaculate.

Unlucky Ben Dwarshuis had a sense of deja vu in the opening over when Abhishek was dropped at mid-off by the usually reliable Glenn Maxwell.

Abhishek was also dropped in the first over, off the same bowler, two days earlier on the Gold Coast when India secured a 48-run win.

To rub salt into the wounds, Dwarshuis then spilled a sitter himself at fine leg when Abhishek had made just 12, this time off the bowling of Nathan Ellis.

Abhishek Sharma will be counting his lucky stars after being put down twice 😱 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/m09aIMajBA — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 8, 2025

The world's No.1-ranked T20 batter then dispatched Ellis for a massive six over midwicket.

Both teams found out more about their best combinations with the T20 World Cup set to be held in February and March of next year.

Australia paceman Ellis confirmed his burgeoning credentials in the series with his subtle changes of pace and wicket-taking abilities all a highlight.

Ellis finished as the tournament's leading wicket taker. His nine scalps, at an average of 12.77, confirmed his status as one of Australia's key bowlers ahead of the World Cup.

01:05 Play video Saturday Seeds: White-ball kings send bails flying

India won game four on Thursday night after Australia collapsed against a three-pronged spin attack at Carrara. It is an area they will need to improve on. They can expect plenty more of it in India and Sri Lanka where the pitches will no doubt be more conducive to turn.

The hosts did not field their strongest side in the latter stages of the tournament with pace spearhead Josh Hazlewood playing just the first two matches and opening batter Travis Head the opening three.

Australia v India T20Is 2025

October 29: No result

October 31: Australia won by four wickets

November 2: India won by five wickets

November 6: India won by 48 runs

November 8: No result

Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott (games 1-3), Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman (games 3-5), Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis (games 4-5), Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood (games 1-2), Ben McDermott (standby player) Glenn Maxwell (games 3-5), Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe (wk), Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Tanveer Sangha



India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar