Ticket ballot announced for historic 150th Anniversary Test

With packed crowds expected to fill the MCG in March 2027, Cricket Australia has chosen to hold a ticket ballot for the first time in its history

Cricket Australia has announced it will implement a ticket ballot for the historic 150th Anniversary Test between Australia and England in March 2027.

Due to the enormous crowds expected to pack the MCG across five days between 11 and 15 March, Cricket Australia has chosen to hold a ticket ballot for the first time in its history.

The ballot will open on December 23 2025 and run until February 6 2026. Once closed, entries will be randomised, and successful applicants will be notified by February 13.

Travel packages for the match will also be available through CA’s Travel Office (CATO) and will go on sale on November 21 2025.

The 150th Anniversary Test will mark five days of history in more ways than one.

The match will be the first men’s Test to be played under lights at the MCG, with plans in the works to acknowledge cricketing legends from across the globe through a range of celebrations and entertainment.

It is the next major milestone in a famed historical lineage, dating back to March 1877 when Australia and England met in the first ever Test at the MCG.

The Centenary Test followed in 1977 and became an instant classic thanks to the feats of David Hookes and his five successive boundaries off the bowling of Tony Greig, as well as the courage of Aussie tailender Rick McCosker who faced up to the English bowlers despite a broken jaw.

In an oft-remembered quirk of fate, Australia won both the First Test and Centenary Test by 45 runs.