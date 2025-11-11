InMobi
Wareham's all-round show takes 'Gades home over Thunder

Joel Gould (AAP)
Joel Gould (AAP)

Georgia Wareham's golden form as stand-in skipper has continued, posting a match-winning 50 over the Sydney Thunder

Melbourne Renegades v Sydney Thunder | WBBL|11

Melbourne Renegades allrounder Georgia Wareham has begun the season on fire with her two wickets and 58 runs inspiring a WBBL win over Sydney Thunder.

Filling in for the injured Sophie Molineux, Wareham smashed 58 off 32 deliveries in the run chase at Junction Oval after claiming 2-25 with her leg-spinners.

The stand-in skipper has now claimed back-to-back player-of-the-match awards in a four-wicket win over Sydney Thunder, having starred just two days previously against Brisbane Heat with bat and ball.

After the Thunder made 7-148 in their 20 overs the Renegades were in trouble at 5-73.

Wareham and Nicole Faltum (37 off 26 deliveries) then combined in a match-winning 72-run partnership that enabled the hosts to coast to victory with 11 balls to spare.

Harris returns from calf injury as Heat target first win of WBBL|11

The Renegades skipper's placement was superb as she compiled her runs with minimal risk and plenty of nous in her fifth WBBL half-century.  

Earlier, the Thunder had a solid start provided by Georgia Voll (26) and Tahlia Wilson (30). From 0-60 they slipped to 4-77 and that was largely due to the influence of Wareham.

She picked up 2-25 in four accurate overs, dismissing dangerous Thunder captain Phoebe Litchfield for just 12.

Power hitting by Heather Knight (30) and Anika Learoyd (31) at the death gave the visitors a decent total but was not enough to stop Wareham and Faltum.

The heavens opened on several occasions during the match, but the players pressed on through it.

Weber WBBL|11 Standings

Team
Matches played
M
Wins
W
Losses
L
Ties
T
No results
N/R
Net Run Rate
NRR
Deductions
Ded.
Total points
PTS
1 Melbourne Renegades Women Melbourne Renegades Women REN 2 2 0 0 0 0.847 0 4
2 Sydney Sixers Women Sydney Sixers Women SIX 1 1 0 0 0 3.277 0 2
3 Hobart Hurricanes Women Hobart Hurricanes Women HUR 1 1 0 0 0 0.283 0 2
4 Adelaide Strikers Women Adelaide Strikers Women STR 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 1
5 Melbourne Stars Women Melbourne Stars Women STA 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 1
6 Sydney Thunder Women Sydney Thunder Women THU 2 0 2 0 0 -0.616 0 0
7 Brisbane Heat Women Brisbane Heat Women HEA 1 0 1 0 0 -0.675 0 0
8 Perth Scorchers Women Perth Scorchers Women SCO 1 0 1 0 0 -3.277 0 0

M: Matches played

W: Wins

L: Losses

T: Ties

N/R: No results

NRR: Net Run Rate

Ded.: Deductions

PTS: Total points

 

