Wareham's all-round show takes 'Gades home over Thunder

Georgia Wareham's golden form as stand-in skipper has continued, posting a match-winning 50 over the Sydney Thunder

Melbourne Renegades allrounder Georgia Wareham has begun the season on fire with her two wickets and 58 runs inspiring a WBBL win over Sydney Thunder.

Filling in for the injured Sophie Molineux, Wareham smashed 58 off 32 deliveries in the run chase at Junction Oval after claiming 2-25 with her leg-spinners.

The stand-in skipper has now claimed back-to-back player-of-the-match awards in a four-wicket win over Sydney Thunder, having starred just two days previously against Brisbane Heat with bat and ball.

After the Thunder made 7-148 in their 20 overs the Renegades were in trouble at 5-73.

Wareham and Nicole Faltum (37 off 26 deliveries) then combined in a match-winning 72-run partnership that enabled the hosts to coast to victory with 11 balls to spare.

The Renegades skipper's placement was superb as she compiled her runs with minimal risk and plenty of nous in her fifth WBBL half-century.

Earlier, the Thunder had a solid start provided by Georgia Voll (26) and Tahlia Wilson (30). From 0-60 they slipped to 4-77 and that was largely due to the influence of Wareham.

She picked up 2-25 in four accurate overs, dismissing dangerous Thunder captain Phoebe Litchfield for just 12.

Power hitting by Heather Knight (30) and Anika Learoyd (31) at the death gave the visitors a decent total but was not enough to stop Wareham and Faltum.

The heavens opened on several occasions during the match, but the players pressed on through it.

