Hazlewood cleared for Perth, Abbott suffers hamstring strain

Mixed news for two of Australia's Test squad members in Sheffield Shield match in Sydney

Josh Hazlewood has been cleared of major injury and is expected to play the first Ashes Test, but Australia have ruled out fellow quick Sean Abbott after both bowlers suffered hamstring complaints on Wednesday.

Test squad members Hazlewood and Abbott were both sent for medical scans after pulling up sore on day three of NSW's Sheffield Shield game against Victoria.

Australia were soon relieved to learn Hazlewood, a key member of the attack for the series opener against England in Perth in the absence of injured skipper Pat Cummins, was cleared of a right hamstring strain.

01:06 Play video Unsighted Smith adds Shield screamer to highlight reel

"He will train as planned in the lead up to the first Test in Perth," a Cricket Australia spokesperson said of Hazlewood.

But the news was not as good for Abbott, who suffered a "moderate grade" strain to his left hamstring.

"He will not be available for selection for the first Test match in Perth and his return to play plan will be developed over the coming weeks," CA's spokesperson said of Abbott.

00:59 Play video Abbott subbed out of Shield match with injury

Abbott was unlikely to make his Test debut in Perth but it continues a tough run with injury for the right-armer having last month split the webbing on his bowling hand.

Scott Boland is expected to replace Cummins in the XI and play alongside Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc.

Cummins was also in attendance at the SCG on Wednesday before speaking at Cricket Australia's NRMA sponsorship extension, and said Hazlewood was in good spirits.

03:14 Play video Every ball of Cameron Green's first spell on return

"Joshy was pretty confident when he walked out, so hopefully shouldn't be too much of an issue," Cummins said.

"(Josh) knows his body really well. I think he was a little bit worried, wanted to get it checked out. I only saw him briefly, but he was a bit happier afterwards."

Abbott's latest setback only increases the chances of Brendan Doggett making his Test debut this summer.

Doggett, who has been around the Test squad over the last 12 months without playing, has taken two five-wicket hauls since returning from a hamstring injury for South Australia.

01:32 Play video Doggett celebrates Ashes squad call up with another big haul

"He's really well placed to be vying for a spot in that first Test. It's always nice to have a squad full of people in form, and he's certainly one of those guys," said Cummins.

Meanwhile, Cummins said he was feeling well after bowling at 90 per cent on Tuesday in the SCG nets and is a chance of playing in the second Test at the Gabba on December 4.

A return in the third Test in Adelaide starting on December 17 could be more likely, with Cummins having also previously conceded back-to-back Tests could be difficult.

"(The Gabba) is what we're building towards," Cummins said.

"Hopefully by Perth I'm up there near 100 per cent, and then see where we're at.

"It's still pretty aggressive, going from nothing to trying to get ready for a Test match in four weeks. But we're going to give it a good shot."

– with AAP

First Test: November 21-25, Perth Stadium, 1.30pm AEDT

Second Test: December 4-8, The Gabba, Brisbane (D/N), 3.30pm AEDT

Third Test: December 17-21: Adelaide Oval, 11am AEDT

Fourth Test: December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne, 10.30am AEDT

Fifth Test: January 4-8: SCG, Sydney, 10.30am AEDT

Australia squad: (First Test only): Steve Smith (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Harry Brook (vc), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Tongue, Mark Wood