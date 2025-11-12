Green, Bancroft lead WA's response to Bulls' big effort

Allrounder Cameron Green is in position to make a big total after ending the day unbeaten on 49 for Western Australia, but Queensland hold the upper hand

09:54 Play video Western Australia v Queensland | Sheffield Shield | Day 2

An unbeaten 49 by Cameron Green has come at just the right time for Western Australia and Australia.

The Test allrounder will be hoping to cash in at the WACA after he finished day two of the Sheffield Shield clash with Queensland on 49no.

The hosts were in trouble at 5-210 at stumps in reply to the Bulls' first innings total of 390.

Green, who took 1-13 with the ball in his longest stint at the bowling crease since back surgery last year, was in fine fettle as he punched the ball through the cover region on several occasions with class and composure.

03:14 Play video Every ball of Cameron Green's first spell on return

A pulled six off leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson signalled his intent.

With the first Ashes Test in Perth just a week away, the sight of Green in serene form would have pleased Australia's brains trust no end.

Opener Cameron Bancroft top-scored for Western Australia with 76 to continue his strong recent showings.

Bancroft was in the picture at the start of last season for a Test recall to open the innings for Australia with Usman Khawaja, but an unhappy summer led to him being overlooked.

The 32-year-old, fresh from scores of 122 and 58 against South Australia, is back among the runs.

Queensland were dismissed before lunch with No.5 and former Australia U19 representative Lachlan Hearne holding the lower order together with an accomplished 87.

The 24-year-old left-hander, who scored his maiden first-class century against South Australia last month, was the last man out.

His partnership with paceman Xavier Bartlett was pure entertainment as the pair put on 86 runs in 86 deliveries for the seventh wicket.

Bartlett, who has made centuries batting for club side Gold Coast Dolphins, has designs on being an allrounder at the highest level and his half-century featured 11 boundaries.

It took a sharp juggling catch at midwicket by Green to end his breezy innings.

Western Australia paceman Sam Gannon got through a power of work and deserved his 4-88, with all his wickets top-seven scalps.

The Bulls innings was given impetus on day one by Matt Renshaw (101) and captain Marnus Labuschagne (50).

Sheffield Shield 2025-26 standings