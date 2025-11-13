World Cup pain to spark 'heated' showdown with India: Litchfield

Phoebe Litchfield is already looking forward to Australia's next showdown with India, while she also responded to suggestions she could be the next national skipper

Phoebe Litchfield expects things to get "very heated" when Australia welcome India onto their home turf for the upcoming multi-format series, with the hosts to have a major point to prove following their recent World Cup semi-final defeat.

India knocked favourites Australia out of the ICC tournament with a world-record run chase in Navi Mumbai, going on to win their first senior women's World Cup.

But the upcoming bilateral series, which will feature three T20Is, three ODIs and a day-night Test at the WACA Ground across February and March, would be a chance for Australia to prove they were the best team across all formats, Litchfield said.

"I think that multi-format series will be very heated with the memories of the World Cup in the back of our minds," Litchfield said on Wednesday, as it was announced NRMA Insurance would become the official naming rights partner of women's international series for the next seven seasons.

"We're eager to get one back on them, and we've had some really good form in all formats.

"The multi-format series are awesome for women's cricket, and it's a really cool way to see who's the best nation.

"You've got to pick an all-round squad that can battle in all three formats."

Litchfield said throwing herself into captaining Sydney Thunder in the Weber WBBL had helped take her mind off the disappointment of the World Cup.

Former Australia skipper Meg Lanning last week pointed to 22-year-old Litchfield as a potential future national leader, once current captain Alyssa Healy calls time on her international career.

Asked how the suggestion, coming from a five-time World Cup-winning captain, made her feel, Litchfield said: "Nervous".

"I look at our group, and we've got so many natural leaders, I just learn off them," she continued.

"And if the day came, I'd definitely grab it with both hands.

"But I can assure you that, the likes of Ash Gardner, Sophie Molineux, Annabel Sutherland, Tahlia McGrath, we've got just an amazing group of beautiful leaders, and I just look up to them.

"So if I end up getting it (one day), it's because of them."

Litchfield is one of a host of current Australian players captaining teams in WBBL|11, alongside Annabel Sutherland (Melbourne Stars), Ashleigh Gardner (Sydney Sixers), Sophie Molineux (Melbourne Renegades) and Tahlia McGrath (Adelaide Strikers).

Renegades vice-captain Georgia Wareham has also stepped up to lead her team while Molineux manages an injury early in the season.

All are aged between 22-30, giving Australia an enviable crop of players with elite captaincy experience to choose from across the coming years and beyond.

"I definitely didn't think I'd be skippering the Thunder at the moment, say, a few years ago," Litchfield said.

"Even standing at the toss with Georgia Wareham (on Tuesday) we had a chuckle – 'Who would have thought?'

"But it's an awesome platform to develop leadership skills and learn on the job, really, I think that's the best way to do it."

NRMA Insurance Women’s Multi-Format Series

Women's T20I Series v India

February 15: SCG, Sydney (N) February 19: Manuka Oval, Canberra (N) February 21: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (N)

Women's ODI Series v India

February 24: Allan Border Field, Brisbane (D/N) February 27: Bellerive Oval, Hobart (D/N) March 1: Bellerive Oval, Hobart (D/N)

Women's Test v India