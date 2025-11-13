Coach tips Vics young gun as Khawaja successor

An intense duel with Mitchell Starc at the SCG stamped Campbell Kellaway's credentials as an international player of the future

Chris Rogers says Campbell Kellaway has proven he can be Australia's long-term successor to Usman Khawaja, labelling the Victorian a "ready-made Test player".

Kellaway scored a gutsy half-century for Victoria against NSW this week, against a Test attack of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon.

The opener's 51 at the SCG came after he also plundered 147 against Tasmania last month, with the 23-year-old now looking more complete at the top of the order.

But it was an hour-long battle with Starc that was most notable this week and earned praise from former Test opener and Victoria's current coach Rogers.

In a 45-minute duel after lunch on day one, Kellaway wore several balls to the gloves and body from Starc before battling through the pain to reach his 50.

And while the left-hander was eventually out when he gloved a ball down legside against the quick, he still impressed in front of national selector Tony Dodemaide.

"It's proven once again he could be the successor to Khawaja. He's going to do fantastic things in his career," Rogers, who opened in 25 Tests for Australia, said.

"I spoke to Campbell about it after and he wouldn't have faced that challenge throughout his career.

"But if he's going to go on and play international cricket then he will have to face things like that, where tall, fast bowlers are kind of aiming at his front shoulder.

"So that's something that he's going to have to work on, the positions he gets into.

"But to come out and get 50 and line the ball up so well against Starc and Hazlewood, I thought that was a real tick."

Khawaja will turn 39 next month, making him Australia's oldest Test opener since Lindsay Hassett in 1953.

The veteran has not announced his future beyond the end of the Ashes, but there is every chance this summer could be his last.

Jake Weatherald is a chance to open with Khawaja on debut in the first Ashes Test next week, while Matt Renshaw continues to make his case.

Of the younger brigade, Sam Konstas needs time to find his game while Kellaway's Victorian partner Harry Dixon also looks like a challenger.

"He's working on his game. He's working a lot around his alignment, how you deal with the moving ball," Rogers said of Kellaway.

"It's such a challenge for openers at the moment to be able to deal with that.

"The more times he puts himself out there, the longer he bats, the more he's going to learn.

"He's doing some very good things. And even the way you watch him play now, I think he looks like a ready-made Test player."

