Voll-uminous boost for Thunder as Aussie star re-signs

Georgia Voll will be plying her trade in lime green at least until 2027 after Sydney Thunder announced a contract extension for their star opener on Friday.

Voll, who had jumped ship from Brisbane Heat ahead of WBBL|10, has re-signed with the Thunder until the end of WBBL|13 – a season added to her original three-year contract with the club.

Thunder's quick move to secure an extra year of Voll is win for the club's future given the sharp rise of the right-hander since her debut season for the Sydney side.

A permanent presence in Australian squads now, and having done enough to establish herself as Alyssa Healy's successor in the opening spot, Voll's would have been a highly sought after signature over the coming years.

Thunder head coach Lisa Keightley said Voll's re-signing is a huge boost for her side and will set the tone for the club's plans for the next few seasons.

"It's really exciting to have one of Australia's brightest young talents committing to the Thunder," Keightley said.

"To be able to build a squad around that kind of batting talent and potential is massive – it brings energy, belief, and a real sense that something special is building here."

A chat with Keightley on what a spot at Thunder could mean for the youngster's prospects is what had made the Queenslander move to Sydney for the WBBL in 2024.

After four seasons with the Heat, a club where batting resources ran very deep, Voll decided to pursue other opportunities. The chance to open and bat alongside her long-time mate Phoebe Litchfield won her over.

06:51 Play video Opening partners Voll and Litchfield reflect on early beginnings

It proved to be timely move for the young gun whose star had been on the rise in domestic cricket as her performances in the tournament catapulted her to the national side.

Voll's two big knocks – 92 at North Sydney Oval and an unbeaten 97 at the MCG – displayed her power at the top of the order and earned her a call up to the Australian side to cover for an injured Alyssa Healy in an ODI series against India last December.

A dream international debut at her home ground Allan Border Field, where she followed a match-winning 46no with a maiden century, made her difficult to be left out of the side. Injuries to Healy meant Voll kept getting opportunities in the XI throughout 2025.

She made her T20I and Test debuts during the Ashes in January and was part of the Australian group at the 50-over World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

The Toowoomba talent has also made her mark in leagues around the world.

She made the most of the three games she played for UP Warriorz in India's Women's Premier League as a replacement for her Thunder teammate Chamari Athapaththu, accumulating 154 runs and equalling the record for the highest individual score in the league with her 99no against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Later, she was the first pick in the player draft for The Hundred, secured by the Birmingham Phoenix for the English league ahead of more established names.

Voll is yet to fire in her second season with the Thunder, with the side falling short in their first two games. But she was handy with her off-spin in their last game against the Melbourne Renegades, taking two key wickets to make the chase tricky for the home side.

Thunder next face their cross-town rivals Sydney Sixers at the Drummoyne Oval on Saturday and Voll is confident they can get their campaign on track in Syndey Smash.

"I'm very happy to be staying put with Thunder," Voll said.

"I'm grateful to both Copes (Trent Copeland, Thunder GM) and Lisa, who have put their trust in me to take on more responsibility with both bat and ball this season.

"It's been a tough start for us, but we know we're building something really special. I can't wait to get back to Drummoyne Oval tomorrow for the Sydney Smash in front of our Thunder Nation.

"There's a clear direction and culture we're building, and I'm really excited to see where this group can go over the next few years."

