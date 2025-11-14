Wolvaardt guides Strikers to dominating win over Renegades

09:38 Play video Adelaide Strikers v Melbourne Renegades | WBBL|11

The Adelaide Strikers cruised to a victory against defending champions Melbourne Renegades in the second game of Fridays double-header at the Karen Rolton Oval.



Imports Sophie Ecclestone (2-24) and Laura Wolvaardt (71 not out off 48) played a starring role in the home side's seven-wicket win.



Set a target of 142 for the win, the Strikers opening pair of Wolvaardt and Tammy Beaumont (34 off 26) got them to a solid start.

The Strikers had 63 on the board when the Renegades' stand-in captain Georgia Wareham broke the partnership in the seventh over.



Having hit back-to-back boundaries on the first two balls of the over, Beaumont was outfoxed by the leggie as she attempted to come down the track on the third.



Pace-allrounder Tess Flintoff then removed Maddie Penna and Tahlia McGrath in successive overs to break the flow of the Strikers chase. But it proved to be only a minor disruption as Wolvaardt and Bridget Patterson finished the job in the 18th over.

Earlier, the Renegades faced an early blow as young English batter Davina Perrin failed to fire again.

While Courtney Webb (46 off 39) kept the scoreboard moving, she lost partners at the other end at frequent intervals. Wareham showed some intent, hitting three boundaries and a six, but the Renegades innings couldn't pick up after she fell on 30 off 23 in the 16th over.

Senior quick Megan Schutt brought up a milestone when former Strikers teammate Sarah Coyte became her 150th WBBL wicket in the final over of the first innings.

Both the teams will now travel to Melbourne, where the Strikers will face the Perth Scorchers on Sunday morning, before the Renegades come up against their cross-town rivals in the first Melbourne derby of the season.

