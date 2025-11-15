Hurricane Lizelle rips through Heat as lightning shortens match

Lizelle Lee's powerful innings set the tone as Hobart Hurricanes took full control in the rain-affected game over the Brisbane Heat

Lizelle Lee has kept Hobart rolling and Brisbane winless thanks to a power knock in their rain-impacted 16-run WBBL win in Sydney.

The opener hit an unbeaten 59 off 45 balls, striking six fours and three sixes either side of a rain delay on Saturday.

The Hurricanes were flying before their innings was reduced to 12 overs and they purred to 1-114, with the Heat's target increased to 125 according to the Duckworth-Lewis method.

150-gamer Jess Jonassen (1-12 from three overs) and Lucy Hamilton (0-26 off three overs) were the only Heat bowlers to escape punishment.

Danielle Wyatt-Hodge (44 off 26) combined with Lee in a 106-run opening stand only ended in the final over.

Grace Harris (28 off 21) hung in as the Heat lost regular wickets attempting to maintain the scoring rate and finished 9-108 thanks to a last-ball six from Sianna Ginger.

🇿🇦 Carrying on from her form in the World Cup, Nadine de Klerk smacks back-to-back sixes! #WBBL11 pic.twitter.com/TXHWo7GMh8 — Weber Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) November 15, 2025

Heather Graham (2-25) and Nicola Carey (2-10) proved too clever for the wide-eyed Heat batters.

The loss was the Heat's third-straight to begin the season while the Hurricanes sit on top of the table with three wins.

