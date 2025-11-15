InMobi
Hurricane Lizelle rips through Heat as lightning shortens match

Murray Wenzel (AAP)
Murray Wenzel (AAP)

Lizelle Lee's powerful innings set the tone as Hobart Hurricanes took full control in the rain-affected game over the Brisbane Heat

Hobart Hurricanes v Brisbane Heat | WBBL11

Lizelle Lee has kept Hobart rolling and Brisbane winless thanks to a power knock in their rain-impacted 16-run WBBL win in Sydney.

The opener hit an unbeaten 59 off 45 balls, striking six fours and three sixes either side of a rain delay on Saturday.

The Hurricanes were flying before their innings was reduced to 12 overs and they purred to 1-114, with the Heat's target increased to 125 according to the Duckworth-Lewis method.

150-gamer Jess Jonassen (1-12 from three overs) and Lucy Hamilton (0-26 off three overs) were the only Heat bowlers to escape punishment.

Danielle Wyatt-Hodge (44 off 26) combined with Lee in a 106-run opening stand only ended in the final over.

Grace Harris (28 off 21) hung in as the Heat lost regular wickets attempting to maintain the scoring rate and finished 9-108 thanks to a last-ball six from Sianna Ginger.

Heather Graham (2-25) and Nicola Carey (2-10) proved too clever for the wide-eyed Heat batters.

The loss was the Heat's third-straight to begin the season while the Hurricanes sit on top of the table with three wins.

Weber WBBL|11 Standings

Team
Matches played
M
Wins
W
Losses
L
Ties
T
No results
N/R
Net Run Rate
NRR
Deductions
Ded.
Total points
PTS
1 Hobart Hurricanes Women Hobart Hurricanes Women HUR 3 3 0 0 0 1.036 0 6
2 Melbourne Renegades Women Melbourne Renegades Women REN 3 2 1 0 0 0.044 0 4
3 Melbourne Stars Women Melbourne Stars Women STA 2 1 0 0 1 1.778 0 3
4 Adelaide Strikers Women Adelaide Strikers Women STR 2 1 0 0 1 1.044 0 3
5 Sydney Sixers Women Sydney Sixers Women SIX 2 1 1 0 0 0.9 0 2
6 Perth Scorchers Women Perth Scorchers Women SCO 3 1 2 0 0 -1.159 0 2
7 Sydney Thunder Women Sydney Thunder Women THU 2 0 2 0 0 -0.616 0 0
8 Brisbane Heat Women Brisbane Heat Women HEA 3 0 3 0 0 -1.115 0 0

M: Matches played

W: Wins

L: Losses

T: Ties

N/R: No results

NRR: Net Run Rate

Ded.: Deductions

PTS: Total points

 

