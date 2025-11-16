Devine supreme as Scorchers sizzle Strikers

InMobi
Sophie Devine produced a delivery from the top drawer to put the Scorchers on top, before rain arrived to fast-track their WBBL win over Adelaide.

Adelaide Strikers v Perth Scorchers | WBBL11

Sophie Devine's intervention has taken Adelaide apart before the heavens opened to hand Perth a dominant WBBL win in Melbourne.

The veteran New Zealand allrounder and Scorchers skipper took 3-12 on Sunday, including a peach to dismiss danger batter Tahlia McGrath first ball.

Her delivery shaped into McGrath's pads, before straightening off the pitch and clipping the top of middle stump.

Devine (5no) was at the crease when rain arrived, the Scorchers 2-55 in the 10th over. The match was abandoned and a nine-run victory declared, according to the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

Form batter Beth Mooney was dismissed first ball but opening partner Katie Mack (24no off 30) put the Scorchers in a winning position, making the most of a missed stumping chance off Sophie Eccleston earlier in her innings.

The Melbourne derby between the Renegades and Stars is set to follow on Sunday, should the rain clear.

Weber WBBL|11 Standings

Team
Matches played
M
Wins
W
Losses
L
Ties
T
No results
N/R
Net Run Rate
NRR
Deductions
Ded.
Total points
PTS
1 Hobart Hurricanes Women Hobart Hurricanes Women HUR 3 3 0 0 0 1.036 0 6
2 Sydney Sixers Women Sydney Sixers Women SIX 3 2 1 0 0 0.981 0 4
3 Melbourne Renegades Women Melbourne Renegades Women REN 3 2 1 0 0 0.044 0 4
4 Perth Scorchers Women Perth Scorchers Women SCO 4 2 2 0 0 -0.745 0 4
5 Melbourne Stars Women Melbourne Stars Women STA 2 1 0 0 1 1.778 0 3
6 Adelaide Strikers Women Adelaide Strikers Women STR 3 1 1 0 1 0.323 0 3
7 Sydney Thunder Women Sydney Thunder Women THU 3 0 3 0 0 -0.787 0 0
8 Brisbane Heat Women Brisbane Heat Women HEA 3 0 3 0 0 -1.115 0 0

M: Matches played

W: Wins

L: Losses

T: Ties

N/R: No results

NRR: Net Run Rate

Ded.: Deductions

PTS: Total points

 

