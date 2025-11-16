Stunning South Africa rolls India in a thriller

Eden Gardens played host to dramatic scenes on the third day of the first Test as the home side was bowled out for 93, giving South Africa a 1-0 lead in the two-match series

Off-spinner Simon Harmer has led South Africa's lion-hearted bowling effort as the Proteas registered a thrilling 30-run victory against India inside three days of the low-scoring opening Test.

Harmer claimed 4-21 as India, chasing 124 for victory, folded for 93 in a remarkable batting meltdown in front of the nearly 40,000-strong crowd at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

Earlier, captain Temba Bavuma dragged South Africa back into the contest with an innings of tremendous grit.

Having conceded a first-innings lead of 30, South Africa resumed day three on a precarious 7-93 with the onus on Bavuma to give his bowlers some runs to defend.

Bavuma replied with an unbeaten 55 - the only 50 by any batter on a minefield of a pitch where inconsistent bounce and spin made life difficult for the shot-makers.

Corbin Bosch produced a defiant 25, but once Jasprit Bumrah pegged back his off stump, South Africa's tail promptly caved in.

Bavuma was left stranded after a 136-ball defiance, which contained four boundaries and plenty of determination.

Chasing a small total to win, India were already short of a batter as skipper Shubman Gill retired hurt in the first innings and could not bat in the second.

To make it worse, Marco Jansen claimed two wickets in his first seven deliveries to leave India reeling.

Yashasvi Jaiswal fell for a four-ball duck while opening partner KL Rahul made one before he too perished caught behind.

Harmer dismissed Dhruv Jurel and Rishabh Pant to reduce India to 4-38 and then trapped Ravindra Jadeja (18).

01:46:37 Play video Mega Match: Fifth Ashes Test in Perth, 1994-95

Aiden Markram struck a crucial blow when he dismissed a set Washington Sundar (31) in the slips.

Realising the futility of trying to hang around, Axar Patel smacked a couple of sixes before falling for 26, which effectively sealed the match in South Africa's favour.