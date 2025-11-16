Test opener named in squad for Prime Minister's XI

Victoria's Peter Handscomb to lead the team and press his claims for an international return in a two-day match in Canberra later in November

Sam Konstas will face international opposition for the first time since his Test axing with the opener named in the Prime Minister's XI to face England between the first two Ashes Tests.

Former Test bat Peter Handscomb will captain the side in the two-day pink-ball contest in Canberra from November 29 that shapes as important preparation under lights for Ben Stokes' side ahead of the day-night Test at the Gabba.

Prime Minister's XI to face England: Peter Handscomb (c), Benji Floros, Campbell Kellaway, Campbell Thompson, Charlie Anderson, Doug Warren, Hugh Weibgen, Joel Curtis, Nathan McSweeney, Oliver Peake, Peter Siddle, Sam Konstas, Samuel Skelly

Veteran Peter Siddle, who turns 41 in the same week as the fixture, will also turn out in the traditional tour match. The 67-Test paceman retired from long-form cricket last season but will again turn out for the Melbourne Stars in the KFC BBL this summer.

While Konstas will be joined in the squad by fellow U19 World Cup winners Charlie Anderson, Oliver Peake and Hugh Weibgen, the incumbent Test opener will be the most closely watched member of the youthful side.

The 20-year-old missed selection for the first Test against England after a tough tour of the Caribbean earlier this year.

He has had middling returns for NSW this summer, scoring 161 Shield runs at 20.12. He turned out for his club side, Sutherland, in both first-grade and in the Under-21s over the weekend.

Runs against England's attack could keep him in the Ashes conversation, however.

"This match has a rich history within the broader men’s program, and this year will be especially exciting with the men’s Ashes underway at that point," said selection chief George Bailey.

"It’s a chance to build depth, reward performance, and provide valuable exposure and experience against international competition."

Handscomb too will be eager to continue his quietly strong start to the summer. Only Marnus Labuschagne has more Shield runs this summer than the Victorian's 350 at 43.75. He last played for Australia on the 2023 India Test tour.

The right-hander's second ton of the season came against a formidable NSW attack led by Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon on a tricky SCG pitch last week.

"Absolutely haven't given up on that," Handscomb told the ABC about the prospect of adding to his 20 Tests.

"Obviously feeling pretty good at the moment with the way the scores are going and it was a nice one this week to tick off a hundred against the big boys.

"That kind of fills me with some confidence that I can still do it at the next level if that opportunity ever does come up again."

Nathan McSweeney is the other Test-capped player in the team, while quick Sam Skelly, who recently made his debut for Queensland, is the local ACT representative. Tim Paine is the coach of the side.

"The Prime Minister’s XI is a proud tradition in Australian cricket, and I’m thrilled to confirm the squad to face the England XI later this month," said Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

"This team showcases the depth of talent in our domestic cricket system, and I’m particularly excited to see some of our emerging stars earn this opportunity.

"It’s a fantastic stage for players to test themselves against international opposition and for fans to enjoy top-quality pink-ball cricket in Canberra.

"I am also looking forward to the Ashes commencing in Perth from 21 November, it’s the oldest rivalry in world cricket - Australia and England in an Ashes Series always means something extra."

The match will be broadcast live via on Kayo Sports and Fox Cricket, ABC Sports, and will also be live streamed on cricket.com.au and the CA Live App.

2025-26 NRMA Insurance Men's Ashes

First Test: November 21-25, Perth Stadium, 1:20pm AEDT

Second Test: December 4-8, The Gabba, Brisbane (D/N), 3pm AEDT

Third Test: December 17-21: Adelaide Oval, 10:30am AEDT

Fourth Test: December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne, 10:30am AEDT

Fifth Test: January 4-8: SCG, Sydney, 10:30am AEDT

Australia squad: (First Test only): Steve Smith (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Harry Brook (vc), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Tongue, Mark Wood