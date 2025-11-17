Boland's point to prove ahead of another Ashes battle

Dismissed by England after a disappointing 2023 Ashes, Australia quick Scott Boland admits he has a point to prove this time around

With England believing they have his measure, Australia quick Scott Boland admits he has a point to prove after being taken down during the 2023 Ashes.

After his stunning Boxing Day Test demolition of England on Test debut in 2021, Boland's reputation outside Australia took a battering 18 months later.

The Victorian ace finished with figures of 2-231 across the two Tests he played in the last Ashes series.

Despite a stunning Test average of 16.53, Boland's certain inclusion for the first Test in Perth prompted former England great Mike Atherton to talk down his prospects.

Atherton declared Boland replacing injured Australia captain Pat Cummins would "hold no fear" for England.

"I learned a lot," Boland said in Perth on Monday when recalling his experience in 2023.

"I've reflected on that tour a fair bit.

"There will be tweaks to my gameplan for what I want to do, but I don't think I need to change too much.

"I just need to execute a bit better."

When asked if he had anything to prove against England, Boland simply replied: "Only to myself".

Australia will also be without Josh Hazlewood after the NSW quick was ruled out of the Ashes opener due to a hamstring injury.

It means Boland and Mitchell Starc will almost certainly be joined in the attack by the uncapped Brendan Doggett.

"Obviously you don't want to be missing two great players like Josh and Pat," Boland said.

"Our bowling stocks have been really strong for quite a while – no one has been able to break in.

"A new guy or two will get a look in. They're not inexperienced guys.

"Brendan's played a lot of first-class cricket and he knows his game.

"He knows what he's going to need to do to express his skills out on the big stage."

2025-26 NRMA Insurance Men's Ashes

First Test: November 21-25, Perth Stadium, 1:20pm AEDT

Second Test: December 4-8, The Gabba, Brisbane (D/N), 3pm AEDT

Third Test: December 17-21: Adelaide Oval, 10:30am AEDT

Fourth Test: December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne, 10:30am AEDT

Fifth Test: January 4-8: SCG, Sydney, 10:30am AEDT

Australia squad: (First Test only): Steve Smith (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Harry Brook (vc), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Tongue, Mark Wood