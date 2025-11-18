Decorated coach Voges to depart WA at season's end

Western Australia men's coach to leave his role at the end of the 2025-26 summer following a trophy-laden eight seasons

Three-time Sheffield Shield winning coach Adam Voges will leave Western Australia at the end of the domestic season to pursue coaching opportunities in T20 cricket.

Voges, who succeeded Justin Langer when he was appointed national coach in 2018, has overseen an unrivalled period of dominance during his past seven seasons at the helm of WA's men's team.

Under the 46-year-old's watch, WA broke a 23-year Sheffield Shield title drought before proceeding to win three in a row between 2021-22 and 2023-24. Their three One-Day Cup championships in the same period saw them create history as the first state to achieve a double three-peat of domestic crowns.

WA's extended playing group and staff celebrate their third straight title // Getty

Having also coached WA to a 50-over title in 2018-19, as well as Perth Scorchers men to two Big Bash championships to go with his One-Day Cup triumph and three BBL wins as a player, Voges will depart the state as one of the most decorated leaders in Australian domestic cricket.

Once touted as a future Australian head coach, Voges has previously worked under Langer as an assistant with Indian Premier League side Lucknow Super Giants during his tenure in charge of WA and has been linked to a role in England's Hundred tournament next year.

Voges is contracted to the Scorchers until the end of this summer's KFC BBL|15 campaign, with WA Cricket in ongoing discussions around his future at the club beyond the end of the upcoming season.

In a statement announcing his departure, Voges said he had taken the decision to pursue opportunities around the world.

"I'm incredibly thankful to have had the opportunity to be in the role of WA men's team head coach over the past eight seasons," Voges said.

"We have enjoyed an incredible amount of success over the past four seasons, which is a credit to everyone involved with the side.

Cameron Green and Aaron Harde have both debuted for Australia under Voges' tenure // Getty

"It's also been really pleasing to oversee many players from WA take the step to international duty and excel playing for their country.

"While it wasn't an easy decision to make, I'm looking forward to pursuing more coaching opportunities in franchise cricket."

After debuting in December 2002, Voges played 114 first-class, 91 one-day and 28 T20 matches for WA across a 15-year playing career and is the state's third most prolific batter of all-time across all formats (11,512 runs).

04:55 Play video From the Vault: Second-gamer Voges clubs 62-ball ton

He also played 20 Test matches for his country where he averaged 61.87, which is second only to Don Bradman among Australian men (minimum 20 innings).

WA Cricket chief executive John Stephenson thanked Voges for his more than two decades of service to WA men's cricket.

"Adam excelled as both a player and leader on the field for both his state and country," Stephenson said.

"Adam made the transition to coaching seamlessly and oversaw a tremendously successful era for WA on-field.

"We look forward to working with Adam through the remainder of the 2025-26 season and continuing discussions around his role as Perth Scorchers head coach."

WA won their first Shield match of the season last week with a tense one-wicket victory over Queensland at the WACA Ground.

Voges' side are looking to bounce back this summer after finishing at the bottom of the Shield standings last season following their three straight title wins.

