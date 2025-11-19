Kerr injury a blow as Sixers look to turn around home-ground woes

New Zealand allrounder ruled out of Stars clash as the Sixers look to end their North Sydney Oval drought

Sydney Sixers have been dealt a blow ahead of Thursday's Weber WBBL|11 clash with the Melbourne Stars, with New Zealand allrounder Amelia Kerr ruled out of the match with a quad injury.

Kerr was a late scratching from Saturday's Sydney Smash after sustaining the injury while warming up, and will remain on the sidelines for at least Thursday's match.

Her absence is a setback for the Sixers, who will be out to end an unwanted streak and reclaim their home ground advantage when they meet the Stars at North Sydney Oval.

Once a fortress for the club, the Sixers have lost their last six matches at North Sydney Oval, with their last win at the ground coming against Hobart Hurricanes on November 10, 2023.

Sydney Sixers squad v Stars: Ashleigh Gardner (c), Caoimhe Bray, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Lauren Cheatle, Sophia Dunkley, Alyssa Healy, Elsa Hunter, Lauren Kua, Emma Manix-Geeves, Ellyse Perry, Courtney Sippel, Mady Villiers

They failed to register a win at home last season, and suffered a six-wicket defeat to the Hurricanes in their only home game of this tournament to date.

The turning point for the club's fortunes at their home ground was the WBBL|08 final against Adelaide Strikers, on November 26, 2022.

Going into that game, the Sixers had won all four of their home matches that season and after finishing on top of the table, were hot favourites to take out the title.

But the Strikers held on to win a thriller by 10 runs, claiming their first WBBL trophy in the process.

The Sixers have won just one out of 11 matches at North Sydney Oval since.

With a 2-1 record in WBBL|11 so far, and having entered a new era under coach Matthew Mott and captain Ashleigh Garder, they will be determined to strengthen their position on the table when they meet the Stars on Thursday night.

"(The Stars) are a great team, and they've got a great line-up, so I'm sure it'll be a really good game, and hopefully a Sixers win at the end of the day," Sixers wicketkeeper-batter Emma Manix-Geeves, who joined the club this season as a back-up to Alyssa Healy, said.

"They've got some big names in their international players, and Meg Lanning.

"The feeling around the (Sixers) group is great, energy is high, and trainings of a really high quality at the moment.

"The Hurricanes is our one loss, and they're a great team, so hopefully we can get a win on the board tomorrow, and then head down to Tassie (this weekend) and try and get redemption against the 'Canes."

The Sixers have made two changes to their game-day squad for the match, with Elsa Hunter and Courtney Sippel coming in for Kerr (injury) and Mathilda Carmichael (omitted).

Thursday's game will also see Gardner lead out the Sixers in a First Nations round match for the first time.

The proud Muruwari woman is the club's first Aboriginal captain, and is joined in their squad by Palawa woman Manix-Geeves.

The Sixers will take the field wearing playing kit designed by award-winning Wiradjuri artist Lua Pellegrini, which tells the story of the Sixers as a club and represents their connection to their three home grounds, located on Gumbaynggirr, Cammeraygal, and Gadigal Countries.

The Stars meanwhile have named an unchanged squad as they target their second win of the season.

They currently sit just outside the top four with one win, one loss and a washout from their first three games.

Melbourne Stars squad v Sixers: Annabel Sutherland (c), Sophie Day, Meg Lanning, Rhys McKenna, Georgia Prestwidge, Ella Hayward, Sophie Reid, Maisy Gibson, Dani Gibson, Kim Garth, Amy Jones, Marizanne Kapp, Sasha Moloney

