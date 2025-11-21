LIVE BLOG: Players on deck at Perth Stadium ahead of day one

Follow the action live from the opening NRMA Insruance Men's Ashes first Test in Perth

WATCH the first Test live on Kayo Sports, Foxtel, Seven and 7Plus or LISTEN to live ABC Radio, Triple M, SEN and BBC Radio

Session times

First: 10.20am – 12.20pm (1.20pm – 3.20pm AEDT; 2.20am – 4.20am GMT) Second: 1pm – 3pm (4pm – 6pm AEDT; 5am – 7am GMT) Third: 3.20pm – 5.20pm (6.20pm – 8.20pm AEDT; 7.20am – 9.20am GMT) *An extra 30 minutes is available to complete daily overs

Live The Ashes, first Test

2025-26 NRMA Insurance Men's Ashes

First Test: November 21-25, Perth Stadium, 1:20pm AEDT

Second Test: December 4-8, The Gabba, Brisbane (D/N), 3pm AEDT

Third Test: December 17-21: Adelaide Oval, 10:30am AEDT

Fourth Test: December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne, 10:30am AEDT

Fifth Test: January 4-8: SCG, Sydney, 10:30am AEDT

Australia squad (first Test only): Steve Smith (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Harry Brook (vc), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Tongue, Mark Wood