Ashes spotlight: Green, Boland and Root in focus

We've analysed three of the big Ashes tactical and technical talking points ahead of the series opener

Cameron Green's move from number three to six was confirmed on the eve of the series, although captain Steve Smith has not ruled out a return up the order for the tall allrounder.

Green was beginning to come into his own as a first-drop batter during Australia's tour of the Caribbean, but ultimately his return to bowling and Marnus Labuschagne's return to form saw him shunted down.

We broke down the main factors that will determine how the youngest member of Australia's Test squad will fare this summer with the bat.

02:40 Play video Should Australia bat Cameron Green at No.3?

No Pat Cummins, no Josh Hazlewood for the first Test. It leaves Scott Boland carrying a much heavier weight of expectation than he has had previously during his four-year Test career.

Boland is the shortest member of Australia's star fast-bowling quartet. That worked against him on English pitches during Australia's introduction to Bazball in 2023. But could his ability to hit the stumps more often work in his favour at home?

It certainly has in his career on these shores so far - as England know well from their last Ashes trip in 2021-22.

03:29 Play video How will Scott Boland fare in rematch with Bazball?

Everyone knows Joe Root does not have a Test century in Australia, but why exactly has world cricket's current leading Test run scorer among active players struggled Down Under?

David Warner says it's because of the 'surfboard' on his front pad, others have suggested his trademark back-foot punch is the problem. We have identified another reason that could the chief cause of his Aussie anomaly.

02:47 Play video Why hasn't Joe Root scored a Test ton Down Under?

2025-26 NRMA Insurance Men's Ashes

First Test: November 21-25, Perth Stadium, 1:20pm AEDT

Second Test: December 4-8, The Gabba, Brisbane (D/N), 3pm AEDT

Third Test: December 17-21: Adelaide Oval, 10:30am AEDT

Fourth Test: December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne, 10:30am AEDT

Fifth Test: January 4-8: SCG, Sydney, 10:30am AEDT

Australia squad (first Test only): Steve Smith (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Harry Brook (vc), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Tongue, Mark Wood