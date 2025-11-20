Biggest series of my life wont define my legacy: Stokes

England captain Ben Stokes knows all too well the expectation riding on him as England attempt to win their first Test on Australian soil since the 2010-11 campaign

Ben Stokes has declared this summer's Ashes as the biggest series of his tenure as England captain but hopes it won't define his legacy.

Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum have been credited with turning around the fortunes of the England men's side since they took charge in 2022 with their free-wheeling, free-spirited 'Bazball' approach.

On the eve of his third Ashes series in Australia, and first as captain, the 34-year-old Stokes recognised the next five Tests as the focal point of his entire stint in the role.

"I understand what the series means in my journey as England captain," Stokes told a packed press conference room on the eve of the first NRMA Insurance Test at Perth Stadium.

"It's certainly the biggest series that I will lead the side in.

"I'm aware of that, Brendon's aware of that as coach, (England managing director) Rob Key is aware of that in his role as well."

England haven't won a series Down Under since the 2010-11 summer, conceding a scoreline of 0-13 across the three series since.

They came close to winning the 2023 series at home after falling to a 2-0 deficit, winning two of the final three Tests and being in charge of the Manchester Test before it was washed out.

The drawn series ensured Australia retained the urn, which they have held since winning the 2017-18 contest.

Stokes was quick to add the caveat that the result would not define how he viewed his time as the team's on-field leader.

"For me personally, it's not going to detract from what I've given to my role as England captain," Stokes said.

"It's been three-and-a-half years, a lot of time and effort put into this role, something I've thoroughly enjoyed. I wake up every morning loving what I do, because it's the greatest honour in English cricket to lead this team out.

"But by no means does that not mean that I'm desperate to be an Ashes winner."

Stokes will lead a side with limited Test experience in Australia, something fast bowler Gus Atkinson suggested could suit the touring side.

Of their 12-player squad for the first Test, only five have played an Ashes contest on Aussie soil, with Joe Root, Zak Crawley, Mark Wood and Ollie Pope the others with experience here, alongside Stokes.

However Stokes, who hit a century at Perth's WACA Ground in his second Test in 2013-14, said he would not guide the newcomers on how to approach the match, backing them to each find their own personalised method, but would share advice on what to expect from the Ashes as a whole.

00:52 Play video Rookie Stokes adds steel with maiden Test ton

"The biggest thing for the guys who are experiencing in this tour for the first time is letting them know what it's going to be like," Stokes said.

"It's definitely different in terms of their skill.

"We've picked a squad, (they're) obviously the best players in England.

"They've all proven themselves on the biggest stage, that they can win games of cricket for England.

"They can change a game in the blink of an eye. So in terms of telling them what to do cricket wise, (it's) nothing. Just keep going out and doing what you've been doing, because it's been pretty good since you've been going."

Among those in the mix for a spot in England's first Test XI is Mark Wood, who has made a successful return from knee surgery.

Stokes brushed off suggestions that their spearhead Wood would be coming in underdone, having bowled only eight overs in match conditions since his surgery in February.

Those overs came in the England Lions three-day match at Lilac Hill last week, and has been followed by several more in the Perth Stadium nets in recent days.

"Woody, yeah, he's flying," Stokes said.

"He had his knee surgery after the Champions Trophy.

"I know you guys say he only bowled eight overs in the game but he's been bowling for a long, long time.

"He has always been someone who can just hit the ground running in a game. And he's bowling rapid, which is good."

England are expected to confirm their XI on Thursday afternoon Perth time, after the side's final training session.

2025-26 NRMA Insurance Men's Ashes

First Test: November 21-25, Perth Stadium, 1:20pm AEDT

Second Test: December 4-8, The Gabba, Brisbane (D/N), 3pm AEDT

Third Test: December 17-21: Adelaide Oval, 10:30am AEDT

Fourth Test: December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne, 10:30am AEDT

Fifth Test: January 4-8: SCG, Sydney, 10:30am AEDT

Australia squad (first Test only): Steve Smith (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Harry Brook (vc), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Tongue, Mark Wood