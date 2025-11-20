Harris primed to take on former team, Arlott set to debut

Em Arlott set to make a Big Bash debut after replacing Chamari Athapaththu, but Laura Harris will be denied a sibling showdown

Laura Harris wants to land a knockout blow on her former team, as the Sydney Thunder look to build on momentum from their first win of Weber WBBL|11.

Harris will face the Brisbane Heat for the first time since she sensationally swapped clubs at the end of last season, but she will be denied a chance to go toe-to-toe with her sister Grace, after the Heat revealed the Australia star would miss the game due to calf soreness.

England allrounder Em Arlott meanwhile is poised to make her Thunder debut, having replaced Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu in the gameday squad to meet the Heat.

Speaking at Sydney Airport on Thursday, Harris said she was looking forward to taking on Brisbane, who have yet to register a win in WBBL|11.

"It's good facing people that you've played with a lot, because you know what they're going to do, but also they know what you do," Harris said.

"It was a hard decision to make (to leave the Heat), but I got to a point where I knew I just was ready for change of scenery and a different outlook, and that here we are."

Sydney Thunder squad v Heat: Phoebe Litchfield (c), Em Arlott, Sam Bates, Ella Briscoe, Lucy Finn, Hasrat Gill, Laura Harris, Shabnim Ismail, Heather Knight, Anika Learoyd, Taneale Peschel, Georgia Voll, Tahlia Wilson

The Thunder finally broke through for their opening win of the tournament on Wednesday night, seeing off Perth Scorchers at Drummoyne Oval.

Harris's middle-order power hitting was not required as the Thunder's top order found form, with Phoebe Litchfield (50no), Tahlia Wilson (55no) and Georgia Voll (43) steering their team to a nine-wicket win.

With a 1-3 record approaching the midway mark of the season, the Thunder know they can ill-afford another loss if they want to stay in touch with the top four.

Arlott was brought in by the Thunder this week as a mid-season overseas signing, offering them a fourth international option.

Only three overseas players can be in a squad at any one time, with Athapaththu making way for the England allrounder.

Athapaththu has struggled to make an impact after being demoted to the middle-order so far this season, scoring 32 runs at 11.66, but she has been called upon frequently with the ball, taking four wickets at 24.50.

Arlott will slot into a middle-order role she is accustomed to playing, and will add depth to the pace attack joining Shabnim Ismail.

Brisbane Heat squad v Thunder: Jess Jonassen (c), Bonnie Berry, Lucy Bourke, Sianna Ginger, Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Hancock, Chinelle Henry, Nadine de Klerk, Charli Knott, Annie O’Neil, Georgia Redmayne, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Mikayla Wrigley

"The inclusion of Em Arlott allows us more options within our squad and gives our bowling unit better balance throughout all phases of the innings," coach Lisa Keightley said in a statement.

"She's had a great 12 months and I know she's pumped to play in the WBBL competition.

"It was an incredible effort by the players yesterday to get the win on the board.

"It was great that we put a complete batting performance on the board, it shows what a powerful batting line up we have for our upcoming games.

"We didn't field our best and we dropped too many chances but what I liked is their fight to come back in the last 10 overs to restrict the Scorchers to 150."

