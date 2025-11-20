All the round five Sheffield Shield squads as they drop

The state's Test stars may have exited stage left but with five teams on one win each, there's plenty on the line in round five

Pink balls return in round five of the Sheffield Shield with Queensland to host Victoria and South Australia to face off with WA under lights at the Gabba and Adelaide Oval respectively.

Those matches both kick off at 3pm AEDT on Saturday with NSW to host Tasmania in the remaining round five fixture, which will be a red-ball affair as Cricket Central in western Sydney beginning at 10.30am.

While each team's Test squad members have departed for higher duties after a star-studded round four, there's still plenty of big names in action this weekend with Victorian Matt Short and Tasmania's Mitch Owen among those in line to play their first Shield matches of the season.

NSW v Tasmania, Cricket Central, November 22-25

NSW squad: Jack Edwards (c), Ollie Davies, Ryan Hadley, Liam Hatcher, Ryan Hicks, Sam Konstas, Kurtis Patterson, Ross Pawson, Josh Philippe, Tanveer Sangha, Lachlan Shaw, Charlie Stobo Ins: Liam Hatcher, Ross Pawson, Tanveer Sangha, Lachlan Shaw, Charlie Stobo. Outs: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Will Salzmann, Mitchell Starc

Jack Edwards is set to be back as captain in round five after Steve Smith led NSW against Victoria last week in preparation for the Ashes opener in Perth, where he is also standing in for Test skipper Pat Cummins as he recovers from back stress.

The Blues will field a completely different bowling attack in round five with Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon in the Test side, while Josh Hazlewood and Sean Abbott were also in that Australian squad but suffered hamstring injuries in their last match.

While Hazlewood and Abbott were set to be unavailable regardless, rising star Will Salzmann's own hamstring injury is a huge blow after a strong start to the season, with opener Blake Nikitaras potentially in line for a reprieve. Salzmann had surgery last Friday and looks set for an extended stint on the sidelines.

Of the six added to the squad, only Tanveer Sangha has international experience.

Tasmania squad: To be announced Ins: To be confirmed. Outs: Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster

Allrounder Mitch Owen returns from international white-ball duties and could be a straight swap for Test squad member Beau Webster at No.6. Likewise, with Charlie Wakim for Aussie debutant Jake Weatherald at the top of the order. Wakim has hit three centuries for club side Lindisfarne already this season.

Riley Meredith is also in line to return after being rested during the previous round.

Queensland v Victoria, The Gabba (D/N), November 22-25

Queensland squad: To be announced Ins: To be confirmed. Outs: Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser

Leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson is likely to take the reins as captain with regular skipper Marnus Labuschagne recalled to the Test side for the first Ashes Test in Perth. Opener Usman Khawaja is also unavailable again due to international commitments while veteran paceman Michael Neser received a late call up to the Aussie squad following hamstring injuries to Josh Hazlewood and Sean Abbott.

Fellow Bulls opener Matthew Renshaw is racing to prove his fitness following his century in their loss to WA last week, with the left-hander batting through a knee issue during his second-innings 51.

Victoria squad: Will Sutherland (c), Harry Dixon, Sam Elliott, Peter Handscomb, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Campbell Kellaway, Todd Murphy, Fergus O'Neill, Oliver Peake, Mitch Perry, Matt Short Ins: Mitch Perry, Matt Short. Outs: Scott Boland, Blake MacDonald

Scott Boland drops out of the Victorian squad for Ashes duties, with in-form quick Mitch Perry his likely replacement after he was rested from their thumping win over a star-studded NSW outfit last week. Matt Short is in line to play his first Shield match of the season, while batter Blake MacDonald has made way.

Will Sutherland's Victoria are flying this season with four wins from four games to sit 14 points clear at the top of the standings. The last time Victoria won their opening four games (in 2016-17), they went on to win the Sheffield Shield title.

South Australia v Western Australia, Adelaide Oval (D/N), November 22-25

South Australia squad: To be announced Ins: To be confirmed. Outs: Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Travis Head

The reigning champions lose stars Travis Head and Alex Carey as well as Test debutant Brendan Doggett for their clash with WA. Back-up gloveman Harry Nielsen is an automatic inclusion for Carey, while Conor McInerney could slot back in at the top of the order, allowing skipper Nathan McSweeney to return to his favoured No.3 position after he opened the batting in the previous round.

Paceman Jordan Buckingham will also be back in the mix to replace Doggett.

Western Australia squad: Sam Whiteman (c), Cameron Bancroft, Hilton Cartwright, Cooper Connolly, Brody Couch, Joel Curtis, Sam Fanning, Albert Esterhuysen, Cameron Gannon, Jayde Goodwin, Aaron Hardie, Liam Haskett, Corey Rocchiccioli Ins: Albert Esterhuysen, Sam Fanning, Jayden Goodwin Outs: Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Matt Kelly

Joel Curtis will be expected to slot straight back into the WA side with Josh Inglis now on Test squad duties. Australia's white-ball gloveman missed selection for the first Test but will play for a Cricket Australia XI against England Lions in a four-day match in Perth beginning on Friday. Last season's leading wicket taker Matt Kelly has been rested, opening the door for Albert Esterhuysen to return to the squad, while fellow youngsters Sam Fanning and Jayden Goodwin are also headed to the Adelaide Oval.

Cameron Green's absence means Hilton Cartwright can return to No.4, with a vacancy up for grabs at first-drop.

