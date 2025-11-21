South Africa stars to depart WBBL|11 early for international duties

Three Big Bash clubs will call in reinforcements with South Africa's players to depart before the end of the regular season

Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp are among three Proteas stars who will have to depart Weber WBBL|11 before the end of the season, after South Africa confirmed their squads for their upcoming white-ball series against Ireland.

The opening T20I at Newlands will be held on December 5. Cricket South Africa have previously had some flexibility around permitting players to miss international games for the Big Bash, but with the 2026 T20 World Cup looming all Proteas will be required to report for duty.

That means Kapp will miss the Stars' final two regular season games, returning home following their December 1 game against Hobart Hurricanes.

Wolvaardt's final game for the Strikers will be against the Brisbane Heat on November 30. Heat allrounder Nadine de Klerk's departure dates are also expected to be similar.

Sydney Thunder will be unaffected, given Shabnim Ismail retired from international cricket in 2023.

The Stars, Heat and Strikers will each be able to add an overseas replacement player to their list, with confirmation of those signings to come in due course.

The ICC Women's Future Tours Programme for 2025- 2029 has windows built into it for the WBBL, The Hundred and the Women's Premier League, but the late start to WBBL|11 due to the World Cup has led to a clash.

The dates of the South Africa-Ireland series had not been locked in when the WBBL draft was held in June, with extent of the clash only becoming clearer closer to the start of the season.

Perth Scorchers parted ways with allrounder Chloe Tryon before the start of the season, electing to replace her with England's Freya Kemp once it became clear the series against Ireland would impact her availability for WBBL|11.

The other headline news from South Africa's squad reveal was the much-anticipated return of former captain Dane van Niekerk.

Van Niekerk has not played for the Proteas since September 2021, and announced she was coming out of international retirement earlier this year.

The 32-year-old missed out on selection for the ODI World Cup in India but has been included in both the one-day and T20I squads to play Ireland.

South Africa will be eyeing a maiden World Cup title in the United Kingdom next June and July after finishing runners-up at the 2023 and 2024 tournaments, and at the 2025 ODI World Cup.

"With the contest against Ireland ahead, we have taken this opportunity to take a closer look at the options within our playing pool, providing valuable international exposure while staying true to our processes as we build towards next year’s T20 World Cup and the longer-term goal of the 2029 50-over World Cup," Proteas Women Convenor of Selectors, Clinton du Preez, said in a statement.

"Dane’s return is a result of her notable domestic form, where she has shown consistency and skill. We look forward to her contribution across both formats."

Weber WBBL|11 Standings