Manenti, Thornton among wickets as South Australia roll WA

South Australia's bowlers have taken the upper hand against Western Australia on day two of their rain-marred Sheffield Shield match

South Australia v Western Australia | Sheffield Shield | Day 2

Triple treats from Henry Thornton and Ben Manenti have given South Australia the advantage against Western Australia in their Sheffield Shield match.

After the opening day of the pink-ball fixture was washed out, SA's Thornton and Manenti both claimed three wickets as WA struggled to 188 all out on Sunday.

The South Australians reached 1-100 at stumps at Adelaide Oval, with Henry Hunt not out 42 and captain Nathan McSweeney on 33.

In WA's innings, Jayden Goodwin top-scored with a fighting 53 from 106 balls and Cooper Connolly (33) and Aaron Hardie (31) chipped in.

But the trio were the only three batsmen to pass 17 amid a miserly display from SA paceman Thornton, who returned superb figures of 3-25 from 14 overs.

Thornton took the initial two wickets, removing Sam Whiteman (14) and Cameron Bancroft (nine).

And when Jordan Buckingham (2-33) dismissed Hilton Cartwright for five, the visitors were wobbling at 3-51 in the 25th over.

Spinner Manenti captured three of the next four wickets, including ending an innings-high 68-run partnership between Goodwin and Connolly.

Jewell sparkles with ton to lift Tasmania against NSW

The WA duo fell within a three-over span and the visitors lost their last seven wickets for 69 runs.

SA openers Hunt and Connor McInerney (18) navigated a dozen overs before WA quick Liam Haskett (1-27) broke their stand.

Skipper McSweeney immediately showed intent by hitting a four from his first ball and was in fine touch, striking three more boundaries in his 56-ball knock and combining with Hunt for an unbroken 67-run partnership.

Sheffield Shield 2025-26 standings

Team
Matches played
M
Wins
W
Losses
L
Drawn
D
No results
N/R
Deductions
Ded.
Batting Bonus
Bat
Bowling Bonus
Bowl
Total points
PTS
1 Victoria Men Victoria Men VIC 4 4 0 0 0 0 4.14 3.6 31.74
2 Queensland Bulls Queensland Bulls QLD 4 1 1 2 0 0 6.68 2.9 17.58
3 Western Australia Men Western Australia Men WA 4 1 2 1 0 0 1.61 3.7 12.31
4 NSW Men NSW Men NSW 4 1 2 1 0 0 1.55 3.7 12.25
5 South Australia Men South Australia Men SA 4 1 2 1 0 0 1.3 3.6 11.9
6 Tasmanian Tigers Men Tasmanian Tigers Men TAS 4 1 2 1 0 2 1.72 3.2 9.92

M: Matches played

W: Wins

L: Losses

D: Drawn

N/R: No results

Ded.: Deductions

Bat: Batting Bonus

Bowl: Bowling Bonus

PTS: Total points

