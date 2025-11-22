'Best back spasms' Khawaja's had still concerning for Gabba

Australia may have sealed victory in an epic first Ashes Test in Perth, but their two oldest players are nursing injuries as the team prepares to meet England at the Gabba

14:43 Play video Head, Smith revel in remarkable West Test victory

Usman Khawaja labelled his injury that opened the door for Travis Head's epic Ashes ton as the "best back spasm he ever had", but Australia admitted their opener was not in a good way by the end of the first Test.

While Pat Cummins is growing in confidence he will be back to bolster the hosts’ pace stocks, the Aussies depart Perth for their home ports with their two oldest players in Khawaja and Nathan Lyon nursing injuries.

Both were sidelined for long stages of the NRMA Insurance series opener's second day, but Khawaja was the greater concern after he was dogged by a back complaint on both days of the Test.

"He's not well,' Australia's fill-in captain Steve Smith said. "He's not moving particularly well in there, the old fella.

08:26 Play video Australia v England | First Ashes Test | Day Two

"His preparation was the same as it's been for every Test match that he's played. There was nothing out of whack there by any stretch.

"Unfortunately, he just pulled up a bit lame early on in the game, and that happens when your back goes on you.

"I've been there myself when your back seizes up, and it's not a nice place to be, so I can feel his pain right now."

Khawaja took two catches at slip, and dropped another, during the match, but was unable to fill his regular opening berth in both innings.

05:08 Play video Opener Head blazes stunning ton in instant Ashes classic

The extreme speed of the Test gave him next to no time to rest and recover.

In the first innings, he was unable to get back on the ground in time as England lost their final five wickets inside three overs. Not only could he not open, he was not able to bat at three either as Australia lost a wicket in the first over.

A day on, Khawaja's condition worsened when he wrenched his back leaping for a catch at first slip from a Jamie Smith edge that flew way over the cordon. He walked off the field and played no further part in the match.

"He was no good yesterday, and he was reasonable this morning and I think it was that one that went over the top of us," said Smith, who was at second slip next to Khawaja. "He jumped up for (it) and landed (awkwardly).

12:24 Play video 'Shellshocked' Stokes takes stock after Perth pummelling

"I actually thought it was his knee at one point … which wouldn't have been good.

"But he just said before, it's probably one of the best back spasms he's ever had, given the circumstances of this fella (Head) right next to me."

If Australia needed a new opener for Brisbane, Josh Inglis (who hit 37 in the role batting for the Cricket Australia XI against England Lions on the weekend) and Mitch Marsh could be in the mix.

Head could be considered to stay in the role, which would open the door for a Beau Webster return after he was an unfortunate omission in Perth.

Smith suggested Lyon, who is sporting a large bruise across his midriff after copping a nasty blow from speedster Mark Wood, should pull up well despite him spending most of England's second innings off the field and not bowling at all on Saturday.

04:35 Play video Marnus reveals how Travis Head grabbed the opening role

With the recovery status of Josh Hazlewood unknown after he missed this Test with a hamstring strain, Cummins' fighting words that he remains hopeful of a return for the pink-ball Test at the Gabba will please the Aussies.

The skipper bowled the house down in the nets leading into the first Test and said his lower back is pulling up well from repeated training sessions.

"It's feeling good," Cummins told Fox Cricket on Saturday. "I've had a couple of good sessions over here in Perth this week.

"We're having a big day, bowling nine or ten overs, then having a couple of quieter days, and then going again. So all on track, pulling up really well, recovering well. I'm half a chance for the next game.

00:54 Play video Boland's triple-strike changes first Test complexion

"I'll have a bowl every few days, hopefully it goes all well and we'll map out what the Gabba looks like.

"It'll be a collaboration between, myself and the selectors and the physios and doctors.

"There's a few things at play, obviously you're not coming off a lot of cricket so you want to get a bit of a feel, maybe have a look at the wicket, see how you think the game's going to pan out.

"I'm normally playing quite often, so you're normally sore and got a couple of creaks, but I'm fresh, so I'm feeling good."

2025-26 NRMA Insurance Men's Ashes

First Test: Australia win by eight wickets

Second Test: December 4-8, The Gabba, Brisbane (D/N), 3pm AEDT

Third Test: December 17-21: Adelaide Oval, 10:30am AEDT

Fourth Test: December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne, 10:30am AEDT

Fifth Test: January 4-8: SCG, Sydney, 10:30am AEDT

Australia squad (first Test only): Steve Smith (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Harry Brook (vc), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Tongue, Mark Wood