'All I wanted to do was scream': Weatherald's wild welcome

First-gamer overcomes a duck, two opening partners in two days, England sledges and Baggy Green emotion in an extraordinary introduction to the Ashes

When David Warner handed Jake Weatherald his long-coveted Baggy Green on the Perth Stadium outfield on Friday morning, the veteran Sheffield Shield opener struggled to keep his emotions in check.

"It was hard to reflect, hard to be present in the moment, because all I wanted to do was just scream when I got it and just jump up and down," the 31-year-old said.

That Weatherald regained, and then maintained, his composure for one of the Ashes' wildest ever Test matches underlined why Australia picked a domestic journeyman wiser for the experiences gleaned from a decade of ups and downs.

Justin Langer had two Test opening partners for his entire career. Weatherald had two in two days.

After England bashed 172 in quick-time through not even two sessions on day one, the Darwin-born left-hander walked out to open with Marnus Labuschagne when Usman Khawaja was incapacitated.

After his ignominious start, a two-ball duck manifested by Jofra Archer's new-ball wizardry, Weatherald put on 75 with another new partner, Travis Head, in a match-turning stand the following afternoon.

The 31-year-old had not discussed with Khawaja who would face the new ball ahead of their planned opening union, but did not blame being given that task by Labuschagne on Friday for his first-innings dismissal.

England were quick to remind him of his initial failure when he strode to the crease on Saturday. That Head faced the entire first over second time around was notable given every previous innings in the match had seen the batting team slump to 1-0 before it was over.

"It was actually pretty friendly," Weatherald said of the ribbing he received from Ben Stokes' men. "It was more around Marnus not taking the first ball with my first innings.

"Which I agreed with – I was like, 'Yeah, you're right, boys, he probably should have taken it for me' – it was all fun and games.

"I don't think they were too worried about me, to be fair. I think they were more worried about Heady and the rest of the boys coming in. So just a bit of casual stuff, nothing too vicious."

Away with a leg-side flick off Archer, Weatherald did enough in his 34-ball 23 before top-edging Brydon Carse into his helmet and into the hands of a fielder to suggest more Test runs await him.

The shenanigans due to Khawaja's uncertain medical conditions and Australia's changing batting order (Nathan Lyon had even been considered as a stop-gap opening option) did not bother the newcomer.

"Both times sort of happened really fast, so to be honest, it probably shows how much I wasn't thinking about the game," said Weatherald.

"It was probably more focus on getting (into) my zone. I remember I walked out and it wasn't until the last minute that I noticed Uzzie wasn't coming out with me.

"Then I ran off for the second innings, and we had tea and we had a bit of time, and Heady said, 'I'm going to open with you', so it didn't really faze me that much.

"I've got to the age, or the experience I have now, to play a lot of first-class cricket that you go through those things, and once you start the Test match, it just feels like another game.

"Once it all kicked in, it was just 'play on'. I was excited to walk out with Heady – I knew it was going to be a good opportunity for us to put some pressure back on straight away too.

"It would be nice to go out there with Uzzie, but I'm sure that will come in due time."

The considerable difference in ball speed between Sheffield Shield bowlers and England's high-pace attack was only one aspect of the new level of cricket Weatherald has to adjust to as the series wears on.

Another is the use of the Decision Review System. Given out caught behind in the second innings, Weatherald required Head's guidance to step him through a process that is not used at domestic level.

"I didn't think about walking off, but I definitely felt like I heard a noise," Weatherald said of his (overturned) dismissal off Archer 12 balls into his innings after replays showed the caught-behind call in fact came off his thigh.

"Sometimes you can't always feel the ball, especially on the inside edge.

"Heady was saying review it … but I've never actually reviewed anything in my life apart one unsuccessful review at a Big Bash game. So after that experience, I was pretty rattled about getting it wrong.

"Shield cricket you walk off and your day's done."

With his mum Libby, dad Robbie, wife Rachel and extended family all watching on, Weatherald conceded he had struggled to keep it together when Warner confirmed he would become Australia's 473rd Test player.

"It was an amazing moment, something that I've obviously dreamed about as a kid and most of my adulthood, too," he said.

"Every day I've gone to training, it's all I've aspired to be is a Test cricketer and be a part of one of the greatest sporting teams in the world.

"I've had so many heroes. I have so many heroes in there, it was something that I had found incredibly emotional for myself.

"I just wanted to go and embrace my parents and embrace my family – they've done so much for me to be there and that I was happy they were there."

It was fitting then that Head, one of the few teammates Weatherald knew well coming into his first match, played such an integral role in it.

Weatherald has long admired the approach taken his fellow leftie who is less than 12 months his senior. The pair played school cricket against one another in Adelaide as teenagers before growing close when they shared a dressing room at South Australia.

While their Test opening partnership may be short-lived, Head hopes they play more cricket together. "That's his blueprint. If he continues to play that style, he'll play a lot of Test cricket," Head said.

2025-26 NRMA Insurance Men's Ashes

First Test: Australia win by eight wickets

Second Test: December 4-8, The Gabba, Brisbane (D/N), 3pm AEDT

Third Test: December 17-21: Adelaide Oval, 10:30am AEDT

Fourth Test: December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne, 10:30am AEDT

Fifth Test: January 4-8: SCG, Sydney, 10:30am AEDT

Australia squad (first Test only): Steve Smith (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Harry Brook (vc), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Tongue, Mark Wood