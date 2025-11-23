Kapp shines with career-best knock as Stars topple Heat

Marizanne Kapp produced a stunning all-round display to lead the Melbourne Stars to a crucial win over Brisbane Heat at Allan Border Field

09:11 Play video Brisbane Heat v Melbourne Stars | WBBL|11

The South African star registered her highest T20 score, an unbeaten 93 off 51 balls and later claimed two key wickets as the Stars defended 9-153 to seal an 18-run victory.

After the in-form Meg Lanning fell for a brisk 13, including a six and a four in Brisbane, the Stars fell into trouble at 6-44.

Kapp walked in at 3-29 and watched three more wickets tumble for just 15 runs, as Brisbane dominated the early exchanges. But alongside Danni Gibson (33), Kapp rebuilt the innings with a dominant 73-run stand.

Kapp's career-best of 93no off 51 balls, including five sixes and nine fours helped propel the Stars to 8-171 after Annabel Sutherland had elected to bat.

02:22 Play video Brutal Kapp rescues Stars innings with stunning 93*

Brisbane Heat never fully got to grips with the chase despite promising starts. Charli Knott (31 off 22) and Georgia Redmayne (24 off 17) threatened, but Kapp (2-31) removed both at crucial moments.

Grace Harris, returning from a calf injury, looked good early but fell for 16 to Sophie Day, who starred with 3-28, including the wicket of Jess Jonassen (15).

The loss leaves the Heat winless after five matches and at the bottom of the ladder. Meanwhile, the Stars have three wins from five starts sitting in third position with a game in hand on the top two.

Weber WBBL|11 Standings