Starc set to make Test history in Brisbane

Almost 14 years to the day since his Test debut, Mitchell Starc is a chance etch himself into the record books against England at the Gabba

Australia's lethal weapon Mitchell Starc is on the verge of passing Wasim Akram as the most prolific left-arm bowler in Test history.

Coming off a 10-wicket, player of the match performance in Australia's stunning win over England in Perth, Starc is set to stamp himself as a true icon of cricket in the second Test in Brisbane.

He is just two wickets away from equalling Pakistan legend Akram on 414 Test scalps.

Akram has long been recognised as the greatest left-arm bowler in cricket history.

Almost 14 years to the day since his Test debut, Starc is genuinely bowling better than ever.

Without captain Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, the 35-year-old had to carry Australia's pace attack in the Ashes opener.

He performed above even the highest expectations, snaring a career-best 7-58 on debut to skittle England for 172.

Starc took key wickets in the second innings, helping trigger a frantic Bazball collapse that allowed Australia to chase just 205.

Having taken 39 wickets at 15.71 this year, Starc is just 11 scalps away from equalling his most in a 12-month period, set back in 2016.

The 101-Test warrior still has three matches to come this year to achieve that, including a pink-ball Test at the Gabba where he has historically fired.

Former Australia spinner Kerry O'Keeffe described Starc as a "warrior".

"This guy is a bowler of the ages and we've taken him for granted for so long," O'Keeffe said in commentary on Kayo Sports during the first Test.

"And it's a fast bowler's twilight period at 35, yet his pace has not diminished, his strike rate is as good as ever."

Cummins is pushing to return to play in Brisbane, ramping up his bowling in the nets as he comes back from a back stress injury.

But Hazlewood will almost certainly be ruled out of the second Test due to a hamstring injury and could miss most of the summer for the second year in row.

2025-26 NRMA Insurance Men's Ashes

First Test: Australia win by eight wickets

Second Test: December 4-8, The Gabba, Brisbane (D/N), 3pm AEDT

Third Test: December 17-21: Adelaide Oval, 10:30am AEDT

Fourth Test: December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne, 10:30am AEDT

Fifth Test: January 4-8: SCG, Sydney, 10:30am AEDT

