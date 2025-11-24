McSweeney leads South Australia to big lead over WA

South Australia has the upper hand over Western Australia ahead of the final day of their Sheffield Shield clash after taking a 145-run first innings lead

South Australia captain Nathan McSweeney has top-scored to put his side in position to push for victory on the final day of the Sheffield Shield clash against Western Australia.

McSweeney (68) and Henry Hunt (58) combined for an 88-run stand for the second wicket on Monday as the hosts chase a second consecutive Shield win.

South Australia had resumed at 1-100 after bowling WA out for 188 on the second day after day one was washed out.

The defending Shield champions were bowled out for 333 at Adelaide Oval in the pink-ball day-night clash and at stumps on day three the visitors were 2-85, still trailing by 60 runs.

South Australia paceman Jordan Buckingham (2-26) was a menace under lights and took the key wicket of opener Cameron Bancroft for 41.

Hunt continued an impressive season that has returned 385 runs at an average of 42.77.

He was trapped in front by a ball that seamed in from Cameron Gannon (2-64) who was rewarded for attacking the stumps.

McSweeney, who scored a century against WA earlier in the season, was the rock who kept the innings together.

Western Australia off-spinner Corey Rocchiccioli continued the form that has him vying with Todd Murphy to be the next in line when Test star Nathan Lyon retires.

Rocchiccioli has a penchant for breaking partnerships by dismissing the key men in the opposition and it was no different when he cleaned up McSweeney with a ripper.

The South Australia skipper went back to a vicious offspinner that also skidded through with added pace.

Extra bounce and spin from Rocchiccioli had earlier accounted for Jason Sangha (26).

The 28-year-old has 17 wickets for the summer after claiming 38 last season.

It was that form which won Rocchiccioli a place in the Australia A side for the India A tour to Lucknow where he took six wickets in three innings in September.

Most of the South Australia batters made starts, including wicketkeeper Harry Nielsen (44).

