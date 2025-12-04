Five teams, three spots: WBBL finals race to go down to the wire

The 11th edition of the WBBL is delicately poised with just four points separating the top six sides

The race for finals in Weber WBBL|11 will go down to the wire this weekend, with five teams batting it out for three spots with five regular season matches remaining.

After 35 matches in WBBL|11, Hobart Hurricanes have put a marker out as the team to beat and have locked in their top-four spot, sitting on top of the table with 14 points.

The Stars are second on 11 points despite two losses in a row, while Sixers have jumped to third and are trailing the Stars only on the net run rate after beating them on Wednesday.

The Scorchers, on 10 points, are currently fourth, with the Strikers and Renegades next in line on eight points apiece.

At the other end of the table, Brisbane Heat are out of the race and will miss the finals for the first time since WBBL|03, with no wins in nine matches, while the Thunder's season is also over.

The top four advance to the finals in WBBL|11, with the top-ranked team at the end of the 40-game regular season directly progressing to, and hosting, the final on Saturday, December 13.

The team that finishes third will host the fourth-ranked side in the Knockout on Tuesday, December 9, with the winner of that game to then play the second-ranked team in the Challenger on Thursday, December 11, for a spot in the final.

Here's how the eight teams are placed for the run home.

1st: Hobart Hurricanes (14 points)

Played 9 | Won 7 | Lost 2 | NR 0 | NRR 0.662

The run home

Dec 5 v Strikers (Karen Rolton Oval)

The Hurricanes have secured their place in the finals and can finish no lower than second.

After losing back-to-back matches to the Sixers and Stars, and briefly surrendering top spot, the Hurricanes pulled off the highest run chase in WBBL history to reclaim the No.1 spot.

Their comprehensive win over the second-placed Stars on Monday stamped their credentials as the team to beat.

The equation for them is simple: win their first game and they'll host the final at Ninja Stadium. Lose, they'll host The Challenger there instead.

06:37 Play video Vintage Meg: Lanning flawless in second WBBL century

2nd: Melbourne Stars (11 points)

Played 9 | Won 5 | Lost 3 | NR 1 | NRR 0.863

The run home

Dec 6 v Thunder (CitiPower Centre)

The Stars look a vastly improved outfit on the side that finished on the bottom of the table last season, but they have their back-to-back losses to the 'Canes and the Sixers to ponder as they look to regain momentum ahead of the finals.

A win in their last game will cement a top-three spot but they are no longer in the race to finish at top and host the Final.

To finish second, they'll need to defeat the Thunder and hope the Sixers lose one of their final two matches. If they go down to the Thunder, they'll need the Sixers to lose twice, and they also run the risk of being overtaken by the Scorchers and Strikers and missing out on the top four all together.

3rd: Sydney Sixers (11 points)

Played 8 | Won 5 | Lost 2 | NR 1 | NRR -0.157

The run home

Dec 5 v Renegades (CitiPower Centre) Dec 7 v Strikers (North Sydney Oval)

The Sixers are on a roll after a mixed start to the season, winning three on the trot following their record loss to the Stars.

With two games in hand and seemingly clicking at the business end of the tournament, the Sixers are now looking like a threat and are in a two-horse race with the Hurricanes to claim top spot.

One win out of two games will be enough to host one of the three finals, while they'll need to win both and hope the Hurricanes drop their final game to finish on top. Two losses and they would risk missing out all together.

04:13 Play video Impeccable Perry carries her bat to Sydney Smash triumph

4th: Perth Scorchers (10 points)

Played 9 | Won 5 | Lost 4 | NR 0 | NRR -0.189

The run home

Dec 6 v Heat (WACA Ground)

A team on the rise after Tuesday night's result.

Their 30-run win over the Renegades has elevated the Scorchers into the top four with one match remaining in their season against the bottom-placed Heat.

They could finish as high as second or miss out entirely, and their fate is still not in their own hands, primarily because of their negative NRR and the fact the Strikers have a game in hand on them.

However, their equation will at least be simpler by the time Saturday rolls around, given the Renegades will have played their final game, and the Strikers will have met the Hurricanes. They could end up facing a nervous wait for Sunday's last game against the Sixers and Strikers, however.

5th: Adelaide Strikers (8 points)

Played 8 | Won 3 | Lost 3 | NR 2 | NRR 0.097

The run home

Dec 5 v Hurricanes (Karen Rolton Oval) Dec 7 v Sixers (North Sydney Oval)

With their season on the line, Tahlia McGrath and Ellie Johnston stood up against the winless Heat, each finding the boundary in the final over to secure a thrilling six-wicket win with two balls to spare.

A few narrow defeats and two washouts mean the Strikers have a positive NRR, which will help them if they end up level on points with the Scorchers.

There are plenty of permutations that can play out, but essentially, the Strikers need to win twice and hope other results and NRR go in their favour. If they only win one of their remaining games, they'll end up on 10 points which would leave them hoping the Scorchers and Renegades both lose their remaining matches.

Making life tougher will be the early departure of Laura Wolvaardt, who has played her last game and will return to South Africa ahead of the Proteas' series against Ireland. The Strikers have yet to confirm who will be coming in to replace her.

03:47 Play video Blistering Beaumont notches back-to-back 50s

6th: Melbourne Renegades (8 points)

Played 9 | Won 4 | Lost 5 | NR 0 | NRR -0.067

The run home

Dec 5 v Sixers (CitiPower Centre)

The defending champions are hanging on by a thread after losing three consecutive matches, and given they can only finish on a maximum of 10 points, they are relying on beating the Sixers and hoping the Scorchers and Strikers to lose their remaining matches in order to advance.

7th: Sydney Thunder (7 points)

Played 9 | Won 3 | Lost 5 | NR 1 | NRR -0.296

The run home

Dec 6 v Stars (CitiPower Centre)

In a bottom-of-the-table battle, Thunder got the result over the Heat on Wednesday, but it was only a consolation win.

Sunday's final-over Sydney Smash loss to the Sixers had all-but ended the Thunder's hopes of playing finals, and after the Scorchers defeated the Renegades at the WACA Ground on Tuesday, it was officially season over.

A heartbreaking end to their game against the Strikers, where they were three runs away from a win before play was called off due to rain, could prove to be painfully decisive.

8th: Brisbane Heat (1 points)

Played 9 | Won 0 | Lost 8 | NR 1 | NRR -0.944

The run home

Dec 6 v Scorchers (WACA Ground)

The Heat have featured in the last seven finals series and have not missed out on the top four since WBBL|03. Unfortunately, that golden run will come to an end, with the side knocked out of the race after their must win game against the Sixers was washed out.

Weber WBBL|11 finals structure

The Knockout

Team 3 v Team 4, Tuesday, December 9, 7.10pm AEDT

The Knockout is hosted by the team that finishes third, with the winner to advance to The Challenger.

The Challenger

Team 2 v the winner of The Knockout, Thursday, December 11, 7.10pm AEDT

The Challenger is hosted by the team that finishes second, with the winner to advance to The Final.

The Final

Team 1 v the winner of the Challenger, Sunday, December 13

The Final is hosted by the team that finishes first, and the winner will be crowned WBBL|11 champions!

WBBL|11 finals venues

Adelaide Strikers: Karen Rolton Oval

Hobart Hurricanes: Ninja Stadium

Melbourne Stars: MCG

Perth Scorchers: WACA Ground

Sydney Sixers: North Sydney Oval

Weber WBBL|11 Standings