Aussie pace aces gear up in Sydney nets ahead of Test returns

Australia captain Pat Cummins has bowled with a pink ball in Sydney as he tries to prove his fitness for the second Ashes Test

Josh Hazlewood has joined Australia captain Pat Cummins bowling in the nets as the pace stars attempt to return from injury for the Ashes.

Cummins trained at Cricket NSW headquarters in Sydney during the Blues' Sheffield Shield match against Tasmania on Tuesday, steaming in as he did during two net sessions in Perth last week.

Cummins bowls with a pink ball during his net session // Getty

The 32-year-old is in the frame to return for the second Test at the Gabba after missing Australia's stunning eight-wicket win in the two-day series opener at Perth Stadium due to a back injury.

The choice of ball for both Cummins and Hazlewood in Sydney on Tuesday was telling considering what is to come.

Hazlewood was pictured with both a red and multi-coloured red and white cherry // Getty

Australia's next assignment is a day-night Test with Cummins using a pink ball when bowling in the Cricket Central nets.

Hazlewood, who at this stage appears unlikely to feature the second Test due to a hamstring injury, bowled with a red ball and wasn't at full pace.

Cummins reckons he's "half a chance" to play in Brisbane given the long gap between matches.

The 71-Test star impressed during his net stints in Perth, even admitting he was further progressed in his rehab than he thought he might be.

"For those who saw him (Cummins) in Perth – I did say this a while back, that he will be up and bowling in Perth, and people will be sitting there questioning why he's not playing," Australia coach Andrew McDonald said on Monday.

McDonald also said he expected Hazlewood to play some role in the series, rubbishing speculation he could be done for the entire summer.

Despite Australia's extraordinary win on Saturday, their XI is far from settled ahead of the first Ashes day-night Test to be played at the Gabba.

Veteran opener Usman Khawaja is recovering from the back spasms that had him off the field for long periods and only batting once in Perth.

The 38-year-old is being assessed further now that he is back in Brisbane, as the back problems were unusual and only flared up on day one.

Travis Head also made the most compelling case to remain as a Test opener with an epic fourth-innings 123 that could leave psychological scars on England for the rest of the summer.

The 31-year-old confirmed he would be up for opening the batting, as he does in white-ball cricket, if the team wanted him to.

Unlucky allrounder Beau Webster, dropped ahead of Perth, could come back in at No.6 if Khawaja is ruled out, with Cameron Green to then shuffle up a spot.

Josh Inglis, who played two Tests in Sri Lanka and one in West Indies earlier this year, is also a contender to play as a specialist batter after scoring a speedy century against the England Lions on Monday.

2025-26 NRMA Insurance Men's Ashes

First Test: Australia won by eight wickets

Second Test: December 4-8, The Gabba, Brisbane (D/N), 3pm AEDT

Third Test: December 17-21: Adelaide Oval, 10:30am AEDT

Fourth Test: December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne, 10:30am AEDT

Fifth Test: January 4-8: SCG, Sydney, 10:30am AEDT

Australia squad (first Test only): Steve Smith (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Harry Brook (vc), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Tongue, Mark Wood