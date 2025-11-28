Rain robs Thunder of WBBL win in controversial call

The Sydney Thunder were three runs shy of a WBBL win over the Strikers when play was called off by umpires due to rain in Adelaide

07:44 Play video Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder | WBBL|11

Sydney Thunder have painfully missed out on a WBBL win, with umpires abandoning play when they were just three runs away from downing the Strikers on a rain-soaked Adelaide Oval.

Chasing 46 runs to win in five overs, Phoebe Litchfield's 38 from 15 balls powered the Thunder to 0-43 from 2.5 overs.

And while rain was falling – and had been for a quarter-hour – in the late game, umpires suddenly called off Friday night's contest, leaving the Thunder stunned.

"Disappointed," Litchfield told Fox Sports.

"It's a shame ... it's pretty disappointing."

Adelaide Strikers captain Tahlia McGrath said umpires faced a difficult call.

"Tough one," she said.

"The rain eased up but the ball was slippery, the umpires made the call."

Litchfield's brazen batting lifted the Thunder to the cusp of a win that would have lifted them from seventh on the ladder.

Their run chase started brightly with 13 runs from the opening over as rain fell again.

01:27 Play video Litchfield dazzles in damp evening with dashing knock

Litchfield then blazed four consecutive fours from Darcie Brown and came within metres of a fifth when a long drive fell just short of the rope.

The left-hander edged through the vacant slips for a fifth boundary from the eventful over of Brown (0-22).

The Thunder were 0-35 after two but would face just five more balls before the controversial finish.

Earlier, Adelaide's Laura Wolvaardt hit 22 from 13 balls in the home side's 2-45 from five overs.

Wolvaardt smacked a six and two fours and skipper McGrath's 12 from six balls was a handy finishing flourish.

Five Thunder bowlers delivered an over, with Shabnim Ismail (1-6) and Lucy Finn (1-12) the wicket-takers.

The scheduled early fixture on the double-header between the Sydney Sixers and Brisbane Heat was washed out.

Weber WBBL|11 Standings