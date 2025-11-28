InMobi
Rain robs Thunder of WBBL win in controversial call

Steve Larkin (AAP)
Steve Larkin (AAP)

The Sydney Thunder were three runs shy of a WBBL win over the Strikers when play was called off by umpires due to rain in Adelaide

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder | WBBL|11

Sydney Thunder have painfully missed out on a WBBL win, with umpires abandoning play when they were just three runs away from downing the Strikers on a rain-soaked Adelaide Oval.

Chasing 46 runs to win in five overs, Phoebe Litchfield's 38 from 15 balls powered the Thunder to 0-43 from 2.5 overs.

And while rain was falling – and had been for a quarter-hour – in the late game, umpires suddenly called off Friday night's contest, leaving the Thunder stunned.

"Disappointed," Litchfield told Fox Sports.

"It's a shame ... it's pretty disappointing."

Adelaide Strikers captain Tahlia McGrath said umpires faced a difficult call.

"Tough one," she said.

"The rain eased up but the ball was slippery, the umpires made the call."

Litchfield's brazen batting lifted the Thunder to the cusp of a win that would have lifted them from seventh on the ladder.

Their run chase started brightly with 13 runs from the opening over as rain fell again.

Litchfield dazzles in damp evening with dashing knock

Litchfield then blazed four consecutive fours from Darcie Brown and came within metres of a fifth when a long drive fell just short of the rope.

The left-hander edged through the vacant slips for a fifth boundary from the eventful over of Brown (0-22).

The Thunder were 0-35 after two but would face just five more balls before the controversial finish.

Earlier, Adelaide's Laura Wolvaardt hit 22 from 13 balls in the home side's 2-45 from five overs.

Stars, Renegades set for high-stakes Melbourne derby

Wolvaardt smacked a six and two fours and skipper McGrath's 12 from six balls was a handy finishing flourish.

Five Thunder bowlers delivered an over, with Shabnim Ismail (1-6) and Lucy Finn (1-12) the wicket-takers.

The scheduled early fixture on the double-header between the Sydney Sixers and Brisbane Heat was washed out.

Weber WBBL|11 Standings

Team
Matches played
M
Wins
W
Losses
L
Ties
T
No results
N/R
Net Run Rate
NRR
Deductions
Ded.
Total points
PTS
1 Hobart Hurricanes Women Hobart Hurricanes Women HUR 7 5 2 0 0 0.109 0 10
2 Melbourne Stars Women Melbourne Stars Women STA 6 4 1 0 1 2.152 0 9
3 Melbourne Renegades Women Melbourne Renegades Women REN 7 4 3 0 0 0.57 0 8
4 Perth Scorchers Women Perth Scorchers Women SCO 7 4 3 0 0 -0.413 0 8
5 Sydney Sixers Women Sydney Sixers Women SIX 6 3 2 0 1 -0.533 0 7
6 Adelaide Strikers Women Adelaide Strikers Women STR 7 2 3 0 2 0.067 0 6
7 Sydney Thunder Women Sydney Thunder Women THU 7 2 4 0 1 -0.519 0 5
8 Brisbane Heat Women Brisbane Heat Women HEA 7 0 6 0 1 -1.045 0 1

M: Matches played

W: Wins

L: Losses

T: Ties

N/R: No results

NRR: Net Run Rate

Ded.: Deductions

PTS: Total points

