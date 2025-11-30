Root bullish 'completely different' method can succeed in Australia

Test cricket's second highest run-scorer pleased with his tempo in Perth despite two low scores in the Ashes opener

Joe Root insists he has what it takes to succeed in Australia despite two low scores in the first Ashes Test in Perth.

Root's record in Australia is the one blemish on his stellar Test career which now sees him sit as the outright second highest run-scorer (13,551) in the history of the format, behind only India legend Sachin Tendulkar (15,921).

But from 15 matches Down Under, Root averages 33.33 with the bat, way down on his overall average of 50.94, and he hasn't scored a century in Australia.

The right-hander made a duck and eight at Perth Stadium as England were defeated in two days to go one-nil down in the series.

Root told reporters in Brisbane on Sunday he thought his "tempo" in the second innings was "really good" before he was dismissed inside edging a Mitchell Starc delivery onto his own stumps.

Even though it was only the 11th ball he had faced, Root was attempting a booming cover drive on a pitch that had already proven to be difficult to drive on. But despite bringing his downfall, it's that intent that has Root believing he can produce big runs in Australia this time around.

"I come back here this time a completely different player," Root said.

"I'm no longer captain, a lot more experienced.

"I've had a good couple of years heading into this and I've got a clear understanding of how I want to score my runs.

"I know that if I get time out there and make good decisions for long periods of time I'm going to be successful.

"I know I'm a good player."

The Ashes turns to pink-ball mode this week with Brisbane hosting the annual day-night Test this summer.

Australia have won 13 of the 14 pink-ball Tests they've played, with Cricket Australia scheduling at least one per season since its inception in November 2015.

England conversely, have played seven, winning two and losing five.

The Aussies have won all three of the Ashes day-nighters to date, all of which have been in Australia and played in Adelaide in 2017-18 and in Adelaide and Hobart in 2021-22.

Root remains unconvinced on the Test variant and was forthright when asked if he believed an Ashes series should include a day-night Test.

"I personally don't think so. But it does add to things," Root said.

"Obviously Australia's got a very good record here as well, so you can see why we're playing one of those games.

"You know two years out it's going to be there so it's all part and parcel of making sure you're ready for a series like this.

"Does it need it? I don't think so."

The entire England top order, including Root, had an afternoon net session at the Gabba on Sunday as the tourists look to acclimatise to the humid summer conditions in southeast Queensland.

Root said he was comfortable with the decision not to go to Canberra and play a pink-ball tour match against the Prime Minister's XI, instead seeing more time in Brisbane as better preparation for his game.

2025-26 NRMA Insurance Men's Ashes

First Test: Australia won by eight wickets

Second Test: December 4-8, The Gabba, Brisbane (D/N), 3pm AEDT

Third Test: December 17-21: Adelaide Oval, 10:30am AEDT

Fourth Test: December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne, 10:30am AEDT

Fifth Test: January 4-8: SCG, Sydney, 10:30am AEDT

Australia squad (second Test only): Steve Smith (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Harry Brook (vc), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Tongue, Mark Wood