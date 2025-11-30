InMobi
Scorecard
Perry masterclass steers Sixers home in Sydney Smash

Scott Bailey (AAP)
Scott Bailey (AAP)

Ellyse Perry has lifted the Sydney Sixers back into the WBBL's top four after a win over the Thunder

Sydney Sixers v Sydney Thunder | WBBL|11

An Ellyse Perry masterclass has catapulted the Sydney Sixers back into the WBBL's top four, with the allrounder leading her side to a crucial win over the Thunder.

Chasing 175 for victory on Sunday, Perry carried her bat to score an unbeaten 77 and take the Sixers to victory with six wickets and five balls to spare.

The result all but ends the Thunder's finals hopes, after a season where they have won just two of their seven completed games.

Impeccable Perry carries her bat to Sydney Smash triumph

The Sixers sit third, one point clear of the chasing pack and with a game in hand on the Melbourne Renegades, Adelaide and Perth below them.

Seemingly down and out when bowled out for 42 against the second-placed Melbourne Stars 10 days ago, the Sixers have not lost since.

After Heather Knight (65) and Anika Learoyd (43) rescued the Thunder from 4-58 at the end of the 10th over to post 6-174, Perry took charge in front of a crowd of 5024.

The veteran also charged quick Shabnim Ismail and hit her over long-on, with Perry rarely looking troubled in her 44-ball 77.

Englishwoman Sophia Dunkley also hit 44 up top for the Sixers, while Alyssa Healy provided a quickfire 33 before perishing late.

Weber WBBL|11 Standings

Team
Matches played
M
Wins
W
Losses
L
Ties
T
No results
N/R
Net Run Rate
NRR
Deductions
Ded.
Total points
PTS
1 Hobart Hurricanes Women Hobart Hurricanes Women HUR 8 6 2 0 0 0.171 0 12
2 Melbourne Stars Women Melbourne Stars Women STA 7 5 1 0 1 2.175 0 11
3 Sydney Sixers Women Sydney Sixers Women SIX 7 4 2 0 1 -0.341 0 9
4 Melbourne Renegades Women Melbourne Renegades Women REN 8 4 4 0 0 0.14 0 8
5 Adelaide Strikers Women Adelaide Strikers Women STR 8 3 3 0 2 0.097 0 8
6 Perth Scorchers Women Perth Scorchers Women SCO 8 4 4 0 0 -0.44 0 8
7 Sydney Thunder Women Sydney Thunder Women THU 8 2 5 0 1 -0.52 0 5
8 Brisbane Heat Women Brisbane Heat Women HEA 8 0 7 0 1 -0.911 0 1

M: Matches played

W: Wins

L: Losses

T: Ties

N/R: No results

NRR: Net Run Rate

Ded.: Deductions

PTS: Total points

 

