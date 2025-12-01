Hurricanes stay top of WBBL after shooting down Stars

Danni Wyatt-Hodge struck 71 and Molly Strano bagged 5-16 as the top-ranked Hobart Hurricanes trounced the second-placed Melbourne Stars at Bellerive Oval.

The Hobart Hurricanes have reinforced their standing as the team to beat in the WBBL, bolstering their grip on first spot with an 81-run demolition of the Melbourne Stars on DLS method at Bellerive Oval.

Danni Wyatt-Hodge's classy 71 paced the Hurricanes' imposing 4-176 from 17 rain-reduced overs in the top-of-the-table blockbuster on Monday night, before Molly Strano (5-16) reduced the Stars to a paltry 98 in response, after they were set an adjusted target of 180.

Wyatt-Hodge moved past Meg Lanning to the head of the Golden Bat standings with her fourth half-century of the season, before pouching three catches.

The English anchor started slowly with two off her first 11 deliveries, before blossoming in her 47-ball knock.

"Sometimes you've just got to ride that wave and Lizzy (Lee) was smashing it at the other end, so I didn't need to panic," Wyatt-Hodge said.

"It was just a matter of digging in, keeping the intent and staying brave.

"Hopefully we can keep the form up - everyone's playing really well."

Hard-hitting South African Lizelle Lee was the early aggressor, but a 33-minute rain delay stalled her momentum and she holed out for 32 just after the resumption.

Nat Sciver-Brunt (31) found Danielle Gibson in the deep, before captain Elyse Villani was run out late.

Melbourne started horribly in reply and never recovered as their four-game winning streak came to a crashing halt, with tail-ender Sasha Moloney (31) offering the only resistance.

Rhys McKenna (1) was trapped plumb in front by a hooping Nicola Carey inswinger, before Linsey Smith (2-29) captured the key scalp of Lanning (9), bowled after missing a cut shot.

Smith dismissed Stars skipper Annabel Sutherland (11), before fellow spinner Molly Strano came on and bagged three wickets in her first over.

Wyatt-Hodge snared a left-handed blinder at point to remove Amy Jones (19), before Marizanne Kapp (0) was caught behind and Gibson (1) holed out.

Strano then picked up a fourth wicket with just her seventh ball when Kim Garth (3) offered Wyatt-Hodge another catch.

The offspinner's fifth scalp was Moloney, caught by player of the match Wyatt-Hodge.

