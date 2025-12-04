Webster to make case for Ashes recall in Australia A match

Beau Webster and Jhye Richardson among six Test-capped players named to take on England Lions in Brisbane

Beau Webster will make his case for a Test recall in Australia A's clash with England Lions with Jhye Richardson to also continue his push to return to international level during the first-class fixture in Brisbane.

The pair are among six Test-capped Australians named in a star-studded 'A' outfit that will take on their English counterparts in a four-day match beginning Friday at Allan Border Field, which will run alongside the second Ashes Test.

Australia A XI v England Lions: Matthew Renshaw, Campbell Kellaway, Nathan McSweeney (c), Cooper Connolly, Beau Webster, Josh Philippe (wk), Xavier Bartlett, Fergus O'Neill, Jhye Richardson, Todd Murphy, Ryan Hadley

Josh Inglis pipped Webster for a berth in Australia's second Test XI after veteran opener Usman Khawaja was ruled out earlier in the week with a back injury.

Inglis was picked as a specialist batter and will bat in the middle order, allowing Travis Head to remain in the opening spot that he blazed a 69-ball century from in the second innings in Perth.

Webster will be released from the Gabba on Thursday to join the A side across Brisbane River with Tasmania's Mac Wright and South Australia's Daniel Drew listed as emergency fielders on the hosts' team sheet for the second Test.

Allrounder Webster was an unfortunate omission for last month's Ashes opener, squeezed out by Cameron Green's return to bowling and Marnus Labuschagne's recall to the No.3 role.

The 32-year-old Tasmanian averages almost 35 with the bat and 23 with the ball in seven Tests since making his debut in Sydney in January.

But with Green now bowling again after his back operation last year, Webster will likely have to force his way back into the team as one of their first-choice batters.

The right-hander has been one of the Sheffield Shield's most prolific run-scorers in recent times with only Cameron Bancroft (2,469), Peter Handscomb (2,323) and Hilton Cartwright (2,302) ahead of his 2,051 runs since the start of the 2022-23 season.

Inglis' Test call up means Josh Philippe will take the gloves for Australia A, with the NSW wicketkeeper-batter in a rich vein of form for nation's reserve outfit having scored two red-ball centuries as well as an 85 and 50 in A matches in 2025.

The first of those centuries – an unbeaten 120 – came during their innings victory over the Lions in Sydney in January.

But after an England XI featuring most of the Lions players romped to an eight-wicket win against the Prime Minister's XI on Sunday, WA allrounder Cooper Connolly is expecting a much tighter contest 10 months on.

"It's always a nice opportunity to represent Australia, whether it's for the national team or Aussie A, it's something I always look forward to," he said.

"I think it'll be a good contest … that's what both teams are looking for, a competitive match to test our skills out against the quality opposition.

"You go from playing Shield cricket to Australia A, it's probably another step up, so it's about trying to challenge your game at the next level.

"Then you go from there to the national team and it's another level.

"So it's just about slowly progressing and understanding what each level is about and what's going to be successful for yourself at that level.

"The boys are keen to take the England Lions on and hopefully we can make it two from two – the Ashes at the Gabba and then AB Field, so we're looking forward to it."

In-form openers Matthew Renshaw and Campbell Kellaway will be determined to put more runs on the board against an international opposition with the Test team's top-order pairing still unsettled given Khawaja's injury.

Nathan McSweeney will again lead the A team with seamers Xavier Bartlett, Fergus O'Neill and Ryan Hadley, as well as off-spinner Todd Murphy rounding out the bowling attack alongside Richardson.

The WA speedster made his return from shoulder surgery via club cricket for Fremantle at the start of November and sent down 20 overs for a Cricket Australia XI in their four-day win over the Lions in Perth last month.

"We've selected a balanced squad that combines experience with emerging talent, and we're excited to see how this group responds," chief men's selectors George Bailey said.

"It's pleasing to see players like Matt Renshaw, Josh Philippe and Jhye Richardson continuing to push their case, while others such as Campbell Kellaway and Fergus O'Neill have earned their spots through consistent performances.

"Beau Webster from the current Ashes squad will join the Australia A group on Thursday, which will add valuable experience and leadership to the side."

Former Test captain Tim Paine will again coach the A team, alongside national pace bowling coach Adam Griffith and Australian women's assistant coach Gavan Twining.