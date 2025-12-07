All you need to know for the WBBL|11 finals

Get all the latest news, broadcast and schedule information, as well as how to secure tickets for the Women's Big Bash finals

Who's in?

Hobart Hurricanes were the first team to lock in a finals spot, surging to the top of the Weber WBBL|11 standings with their strongest start to the season in a decade.

It took until the final three matches of the regular season for the remaining three finalists to be decided.

Perth Scorchers looked wobbly early on and had a 2-3 record midway through the regular season. But twin wins over the Renegades, followed by a victory over the winless Heat, plus stumbles from the Stars and Sixers, meant the Scorchers were actually the second team to qualify for finals, ending up in third spot.

Melbourne Stars finished dead last in WBBL|10 but have enjoyed a resurgence this season and while at times they were battling it out with the Hurricanes at the top, they ultimately finished fourth after dropping their final three matches.

The final spot then came down to the final ball of the regular season, as the Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers met in a virtual elimination final. Bridget Patterson's blazing knock threatened to snatch an unlikely win for Adelaide, but Ashleigh Gardner held her nerve at the death to seal a one-run win and the final spot in the finals.

Such was the closeness of the 2-4 spots on the table, that win propelled the Sixers into second spot, and they will host the Challenger.

Weber WBBL|11 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Hobart Hurricanes Women HUR 10 7 2 0 1 0.662 0 15 2 Sydney Sixers Women SIX 10 6 3 0 1 -0.313 0 13 3 Perth Scorchers Women SCO 10 6 4 0 0 -0.132 0 12 4 Melbourne Stars Women STA 10 5 4 0 1 0.629 0 11 5 Melbourne Renegades Women REN 10 5 5 0 0 0.121 0 10 6 Adelaide Strikers Women STR 10 3 4 0 3 0.077 0 9 7 Sydney Thunder Women THU 10 4 5 0 1 -0.124 0 9 8 Brisbane Heat Women HEA 10 0 9 0 1 -0.869 0 1 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

Finals structure

The top four advance to the finals in WBBL|11, with the top-ranked team – the Hurricanes – directly progressing to, and hosting, the Final on Saturday, December 13.

Third-ranked Perth Scorchers will host the fourth-ranked Melbourne Stars in the Knockout on Tuesday, December 9, with the winner of that game to then play the second-ranked Sydney Sixers in the Challenger on Thursday, December 11, for a spot in the final.

WBBL|11 finals schedule

The Knockout: Perth Scorchers v Melbourne Stars, WACA Ground (Tuesday, December 9, 7.45pm AEDT) The Challenger: Sydney Sixers v winner of the Knockout, North Sydney Oval (Thursday, December 11, 7.10pm AEDT) The Final: Hobart Hurricanes v winner of the Challenger, Ninja Stadium (Saturday, December 13, 7.10pm AEDT) *A reserve day on Sunday, December 14 is available for the Final

How to get tickets

Tickets to all WBBL|11 Finals matches go on sale Monday from 10:00am local time for club members and 12:00pm to the public in each market, at www.bigbash.com.au.

How to watch

Every match of the WBBL|11 finals will be broadcast live on Channel Seven, 7plus, Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports. There will also be live ball-by-ball radio coverage on the ABC, which you can listen to via the CA Live app and cricket.com.au.

New this summer, the CA Live app has teamed up with NRMA Insurance so you can listen to radio and commentary streams in real-time with no delay to live play using zero-latency technology. Cricket Radio (both standard and real-time) is available anywhere in Australia in the CA Live match centre, however, some audio streams may be exclusive to fans attending a match. Find out more about Cricket Radio here.

What happens if it rains?

The Final will have a reserve day on December 14. If either of the Knockout or Challenger are washed out, the higher-ranked qualifier will advance.

How to stay up to date

Cricket.com.au, the CA Live and Big Bash apps will have you covered for all the breaking news, match recaps and video highlights through the WBBL|11 finals. We'll also have live scores throughout the match and exclusive coverage each day with reports, interviews and behind-the-scenes insights from our crew following the teams in Hobart, Sydney and Melbourne. You can download either app (or both) by clicking the links above to stay in the know as the Big Bash reaches the business end!

You can also catch up on all the latest news and talking points via The Surge Podcast where host Adam White will be joined by expert panelists and players to dissect all the action from WBBL|11 and preview the finals. Listen and subscribe to The Surge on Spotify and Apple.

