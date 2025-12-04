Inglis' 'fluke' first Ashes impact keeps Aussies in hunt

There were two telling contributions to the Gabba's opening day by batters with Yorkshire roots. It remains to be seen which one could yet prove match-defining

08:09 Play video Australia v England | Second Ashes Test | Day One

In the scheme of things, Joe Root's drought-breaking Australian century may end up being rivalled as this Test's most telling contribution by a batter with Yorkshire roots.

This was surely not how Josh Inglis envisaged making his first impact on the rivalry between his country of birth and the one he now represents with pride.

Alex Carey told the ABC it was "one of the best run-outs I've ever seen".

Ben Stokes hared off with no hesitation after bunting a Brendan Doggett delivery into the off-side, and was a third of the way down the Gabba wicket when Root bellowed 'No!' back at his captain.

By that point, Inglis had already picked up the ball with his right hand and with his weight on his right foot. Instead of throwing on his next step on his left foot, he steadied and released to throw when he was back on his right foot again.

01:13 Play video Inglis magic sends Stokes packing with direct hit

He was somehow both off-balance and perfectly balanced, a demonstration of his supreme athleticism.

Ending the union between England's two most level-headed cricketers was a bitter blow for a capable batting unit that has struggled to find the right batting tempo on Australian pitches on this tour. The run-out prompted a collapse of 5-54.

Not bad for a wicketkeeper who described his volume of fielding practice as "not heaps, but enough".

"It's an absolute fluke," the Leeds-born Western Australian told Fox Cricket. "It happened really quick to be honest. I couldn't believe it hit the stumps. I'm obviously happy with it, it was a big wicket."

Inglis, who turned out for Yorkshire's Under-13 and -14 sides before his family emigrated to Perth when he was a teenager, has emerged as one of Australia's most talented cricketers not able to crack a permanent Test spot.

The right-hander has been breathing down Carey's neck in recent times having replaced him as the Aussies' first-choice white-ball gloveman. Carey's resurgence with the bat in Test cricket as well as solid glovework has meant Inglis has had to bide his time in the longest format.

Inglis instead has had to force his way into a Baggy Green as a specialist batter. Batting at No.5 after Travis Head was promoted to open in Sri Lanka earlier this year, he scored a ton on debut in Galle.

Steve Smith's return from injury put him back on the outer after three games. Inglis' recall at the Gabba has come only after Head was again sent up to open in the absence of Usman Khawaja.

Those closest to Inglis have long known that his versatility goes beyond his batting.

"A little-known fact is, he's a very, very good fielder," Ashton Agar, his WA and Australia limited-overs teammate, told cricket.com.au before this Test.

"He actually loves fielding. He loves when he gets the chance to actually do fielding practice at training. He's one of the more skilful guys, he's got a pretty good arm and he hares around in there, trying to show everyone how good he is."

Root's late stand with Jofra Archer would end up tilting the day's honours back towards the visitors.

They were 9-325 at stumps. Given how freely their No.11 scored in the final hour – Archer was 32no at the close of play along with Root on 135no – it is not implausible that England could have been only four down for many more if not for the Root-Stokes mix-up.

Mitchell Starc rated Inglis' work as an even more skilful piece of fielding that Nathan Lyon's effort in the 2017-18 Ashes opener at this same ground that account for James Vince.

"I certainly don't move that quickly. A bit of brilliance in the field can change a little bit of the momentum," said Starc.

"They were putting a bit of a partnership together there and it was a bit like a couple Ashes ago where Nathan Lyon ran out James Vince here at the Gabba and changed the momentum that day.

"I think the one today was probably a better run out – but don't tell Nathan that."

Australia will be hoping Inglis can have just as big an impact with the bat on Friday.

2025-26 NRMA Insurance Men's Ashes

First Test: Australia won by eight wickets

Second Test: December 4-8, The Gabba, Brisbane (D/N), 3pm AEDT

Third Test: December 17-21: Adelaide Oval, 10:30am AEDT

Fourth Test: December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne, 10:30am AEDT

Fifth Test: January 4-8: SCG, Sydney, 10:30am AEDT

Australia squad (second Test only): Steve Smith (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Harry Brook (vc), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Tongue, Mark Wood