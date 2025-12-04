No spin helps Crawley find his rhythm

England opener content facing the five-pronged Aussie pace attack at the Gabba as debate continues over the role of spin in pink-ball cricket

Australia's controversial decision to drop Nathan Lyon may have played into England's hands, Zak Crawley has admitted, with the opener explaining he found it easier to find his rhythm facing an all-pace attack.

Lyon told Channel 7 he was "absolutely filthy" to have been axed for the second Ashes Test after also missing the last day-night Test on tour of West Indies in July.

It is just the second time since his 2011 debut that Lyon has missed a home Test, with the veteran spinner replaced by right-arm paceman Michael Neser.

But there were times Australia could have used Lyon on a seesawing first day of the pink-ball Test that ended with England going to stumps at 9-325 at the Gabba.

Australia are eight overs behind in their over rate, which could cost WTC points, after not playing spin at any point on Thursday.

There were times that Australia struggled for the breakthrough wickets that fell in clusters during their big win of the series opener.

With the condition of the ball apparently deteriorating, Jofra Archer and Joe Root toyed with the pacemen on a 61-run stand for the final wicket.

They will have the chance to continue batting in valuable daylight hours after the pacemen could not break the partnership under lights before stumps on Thursday.

Earlier, Zak Crawley (76) stretched out to his second-biggest score in Australia, before Root (135no) broke through for a first century in 30 innings Down Under.

Crawley admitted the tourists, under pressure for their poor batting in Perth, had been shocked not to have seen Lyon's name on the team sheet at the toss.

"I can't remember the last time other than in the West Indies recently that they haven't played him, so we were surprised," he said.

Other than big left-armer Starc, all of Australia's bowlers on Thursday were right-arm medium-pacers.

Neser, Cameron Green, Scott Boland and Brendan Doggett gave up 249 runs for only two wickets between them as Starc (6-71) inflicted the bulk of the damage.

Crawley conceded the lack of variety made his job easier.

"I suppose there was some rhythm I could get in with the four seamers playing. It definitely got easier as the game wore on," he said.

"I don't know if that was the ball or picking up the rhythm of the pitch. After about 10 or 15 overs it seemed to do a lot less."

Starc was not worried by the homogenous pace of the attack.

"I'm not sure speed's the be all and end all. That's the makeup we've gone with this week," Starc said.

The left-armer said he did not feel extra pressure without Lyon, as the clearest source of variety in the attack.

"I didn't feel anything different, much like last week, just trying to play that role," Starc said.

Starc felt for Lyon, who learned of his omission only an hour before the toss on Thursday.

"It's a tough one for Nath. Everyone wants to play every game and I'm sure he'll be disappointed not to be playing this week," Starc said.

"The selectors certainly looked at the conditions and made the choice of that attack for these conditions. It's not a reflection of Nathan and his skills."

2025-26 NRMA Insurance Men's Ashes

First Test: Australia won by eight wickets

Second Test: December 4-8, The Gabba, Brisbane (D/N), 3pm AEDT

Third Test: December 17-21: Adelaide Oval, 10:30am AEDT

Fourth Test: December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne, 10:30am AEDT

Fifth Test: January 4-8: SCG, Sydney, 10:30am AEDT

Australia squad (second Test only): Steve Smith (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Harry Brook (vc), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Tongue, Mark Wood