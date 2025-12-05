Renegades keep slim hopes alive, 'Canes to host WBBL|11 final

The Hobart Hurricanes will host the WBBL|11 final, after the Renegades kept themselves alive with a six-wicket victory over the Sydney Sixers.

Melbourne Renegades duo Georgia Wareham and Courtney Webb have produced a match-winning partnership to sink the Sydney Sixers and keep their faint finals hopes for WBBL|11 alive.

The result means the Hobart Hurricanes cannot be knocked out of top spot and will host the Final on Saturday, December 13.

Chasing 131 for victory at the CitiPower Centre, Wareham (49 not out) and Webb (33no) took the Renegades to 4-134 from 16.2 overs on Friday in Melbourne.

The pair put on a whirlwind unbroken 85-run stand, rescuing the Renegades from a wobbly 4-49 in the 10th over.

Webb found the boundary four times as the Renegades (five wins, five losses) climbed from sixth to fourth on the ladder.

The Sixers (five wins, three losses) remain third after failing to capitalise on an Ellyse Perry special with the bat. Perry top-scored with 65 from 47 balls but the Sixers struggled to 9-130.

The allrounder dominated Sydney's innings, hitting nine fours and a six, despite frequently losing partners.

Only one other teammate - Ashleigh Gardner (16) - reached double figures amid some excellent leg-spin bowling from Wareham (3-21 from four overs).

The Renegades hit early trouble in their chase when Maitlan Brown snared two wickets in the second over.

Opener Davina Perrin (28 from 27 deliveries) and Capsey (10 from 15) briefly steadied before both fell in a three-over patch, leaving the Renegades in serious strife four down.

But Wareham and Webb launched a power-packed counter-punch with Brown (2-45) the only multiple wicket-taker for the Sixers.

