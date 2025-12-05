Konstas finds form with Shield century for NSW

Young batting sensation Sam Konstas has ended a 14-month drought without a Sheffield Shield hundred, scoring a ton for NSW against Queensland at the SCG

Axed Australia opener Sam Konstas has found form, scoring a confidence-boosting century for NSW in the Sheffield Shield.

Enduring a difficult period after his incredible Test debut last Boxing Day, the 20-year-old reached three figures just before tea on day one of the Blues' match against Queensland at the SCG on Friday.

It was his fourth first-class ton, and his first in the Shield since making twin centuries against South Australia in October 2024, before forcing his way into Australia's XI.

Konstas and fellow former Australia batter Kurtis Patterson helped NSW motor to the tea break at 1-221.

Konstas (116) and Patterson (63) fell within three overs of each other early in the final session.

But NSW were able to steady again, completing an excellent opening day by reaching 4-313 at stumps.

Captain Jack Edwards (31no) and Lachlan Shaw (25no) will be at the crease when play resumes on Saturday.

Konstas, an aggressive right-hander, made a century for Australia A against India A in September, but that came on a flat pitch in Lucknow, where just 13 wickets fell across four days.

After bursting on to the international stage against India last summer as a teenager, Konstas suffered a disastrous tour of the Caribbean that led to him being dropped for the Ashes.

In three Tests against West Indies, Konstas scored just 50 runs at an average of 8.33.

"It was very rewarding," Konstas told reporters after play on Friday.

"Especially the last few weeks, had it a bit tough here, but been working really hard as a group and got great support from our coaches.

"I've been training really hard with 'Shippy' (NSW coach Greg Shipperd), my mentor Shane Watson, and just having clarity and continuing to learn my game.

"It's been a great learning curve at my age. I'm very lucky to have great support in my inner group."

He will need to continue piling on runs to be in consideration for an Australian call-up, with Jake Weatherald and Travis Head making a flying start to their new opening combination in Test cricket.

"Everyone has their opinions, but I'm just grateful to be playing cricket, and that's what I love doing," Konstas said.

"Hopefully I can put in good performances for the teams that I'm playing in."

Second-placed Queensland are missing key quicks Michael Neser, who is playing his third Test for Australia, and Xavier Bartlett (Australia A duties).

The Bulls are also undermanned in the batting department, with star opener Matt Renshaw at Allan Border Field playing for Australia A, veteran Usman Khawaja injured, and Marnus Labuschagne having been recalled to the Test team.

Konstas's opening partner, Matthew Gilkes, was dismissed for 55 by Bulls veteran Gurinder Sandhu.

