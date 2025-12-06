On song McSweeney hits double ton for Australia A

After a torrid introduction to Test cricket against India ace Jasprit Bumrah, Nathan McSweeney has staked his claim to replace Usman Khawaja

Nathan McSweeney has thrown up his hand to be the man to replace Usman Khawaja, with a superb double century for Australia A against the England Lions.

As David Warner urged selectors to return Travis Head to No.5 and put a specialist opener alongside Jake Weatherald, McSweeney made his case on Saturday.

The 26-year-old finished unbeaten on 222 in Brisbane, posting his maiden double-century as Australia A went to stumps on day two at 7-554 in reply to the Lions' 166.

This match is now effectively over as a contest, with the hosts leading by 388 at Allan Border Field against a Lions side fielding three frontline bowlers with Test experience.

But it has come at a perfect time for McSweeney, who also hit 63 for the Prime Minister's XI against a more experience English attack last weekend.

McSweeney is a natural No.3 or No.4, but was given the chance to open for Australia in three Tests last year against India.

He was ultimately worked over by the world's best bowler Jasprit Bumrah, before being dropped after averaging 14.4 across six innings.

But he bounced back to form with a century for South Australia in late October, and now has scores of 103, 68, 63 and 222no in the past six weeks.

Khawaja is hopeful of being fit for the third Ashes Test in Adelaide on December 17, but it remains to be seen whether the 38-year-old will be brought back in.

Head hit 33 for Australia in the first innings at the Gabba after his Perth second innings heroics as opener, but the likes of Warner believe he is still better placed at No.5 as a rear-guard option.

"I think they need a genuine opener to compliment Jake Weatherald," Warner said on Kayo.

"Because the way Jake plays you're probably going to be hit or miss at the top of the order with two guys who like to go after the ball.

"That's Australia's problem.

"If they have a couple of innings where that does happen and they lose early wickets, that's going to come under the microscope."

Beyond Khawaja, Matt Renshaw has hit three Sheffield Shield centuries for Queensland this year but missed out for Australia A on Friday, scoring eight.

Young Victorian Campbell Kellaway has also made a sound case this summer, with his 71 against the Lions on Friday following a century for the Prime Minister's XI last week.

But Saturday was McSweeney's time to shine, routinely pulling England's quicks and spinners to the boundary.

Batting at No.3, some 11 of his 27 boundaries came in that fashion, while he also used his feet to hit spinner Jacob Bethell for a big six down the ground.

Beau Webster also cover-drove well and hit 44 for Australia A after losing out in a selection battle for the Gabba Test, while Cooper Connolly struck 88.