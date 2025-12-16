WBBL Player Movement Window: Where your club stands

WBBL clubs have entered the nine-day Player Movement Window, where they can trade players or target uncontracted talent from other teams

Strikers | Heat | Hurricanes | Renegades | Stars | Scorchers | Sixers | Thunder

The Weber WBBL's 'Player Movement Window' has kicked off just days after the WBBL|11 champions were crowned.

The nine-day period, which aims to streamline the player movement process between clubs, and help clubs and players make earlier contracting decisions, will run until 5pm AEDT on Wednesday, December 24.

During that time, clubs can trade a player with another club – noting this process does not necessarily need to be reciprocal.

Teams can also sign players from other clubs who are not contracted beyond WBBL|11, and can trade overseas player draft positions, either alongside player trades, or on their own.

WBBL|12 contracting dates

Contracting embargo: Begins 5pm AEDT Monday, December 15. Player Movement Window: Begins 9am AEDT Tuesday, December 16 and runs until 5pm AEDT December 24. Open contracting: Contracting embargo to lift early 2026

While the draft order itself will not be known until the lottery takes place, usually around the middle of next year, teams already know who finished in the bottom four (picks 1-4) and top four (picks 5-8) in WBBL|11 and can trade based on that.

Clubs will not be able to re-sign or extend contracts of their own players during that period.

Teams will also be bound by maximum list sizes. For the WBBL, a club may have up to eight players on their list prior to the Player Movement Window, and 10 at its completion.

A club's pre-signed overseas player will count towards these limits, should they be contracted to the club on a multi-year deal. Overall final squad sizes remain unchanged at 15.

The WBBL contracting embargo started following the final regular season game.

Here is where each team's list stands heading into the second edition of the WBBL Player Movement Window.

Adelaide Strikers

WBBL|11 result: Sixth (3 wins, 4 losses, 3 no results) Coach: Luke Williams Spots filled on contract list: 8 Contracted for WBBL|12: Darcie Brown, Ellie Johnston, Eleanor Larosa, Tahlia McGrath, Bridget Patterson, Megan Schutt, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa) Off contract: Jemma Barsby, Anesu Mushangwe, Maddie Penna, Tabatha Saville, Ella Wilson, Maggie Clark (LRP), Emmerson Filsell (LRP) Other WBBL|11 overseas players: Tammy Beaumont (England), Sophie Ecclestone (England)

The Strikers fell one run short of returning to the finals, but it was a strange season for the Adelaide side, who had two games washed out and another abandoned after a ball was accidentally rolled into the pitch. It was an improvement on WBBL|10, but they did feel well off the pace of the other finalists.

They've got a good core currently under contract including South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt, and on the eve of the movement window opening announced they had retained Darcie Brown and Amanda-Jade Wellington, leaving the likes of Maddie Penna open to offers.

01:54 Play video All 10 boundaries of Wolvaardt's 10th WBBL half-century

Brisbane Heat

WBBL|11 result: Eighth (0 wins, 9 losses, 1 no result) Coach: Mark Sorell Spots filled on contract list: 7 Contracted for WBBL|12: Lily Bassingthwaighte, Sianna Ginger, Lucy Hamilton, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Charli Knott, Georgia Redmayne Off contract: Bonnie Berry, Lucinda Bourke, Nicola Hancock, Grace Parsons, Mikayla Wrigley, Annie O'Neil (LRP), Catherine White (LRP) Other WBBL|11 overseas players: Chinelle Henry (West Indies), Nadine de Klerk (South Africa), Jemimah Rodrigues (India), Lauren Winfield-Hill (England - ORP), Sarah Glenn (England - ORP)

The Heat have plenty of work to do after not only missing finals for the first time in seven seasons, but also becoming the first team to go winless through an entire season in the process.

The good news for the Heat is they've locked away senior players Jess Jonassen, Grace Harris and Georgia Redmayne while WBBL|11 Young Gun award winner, Lucy Hamilton is also secured for next season.

Hobart Hurricanes

WBBL|11 result: Winner Coach: Jude Coleman Spots filled on contract list: 8 Contracted for WBBL|12: Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Lizelle Lee, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman, Callie Wilson Off contract: Ruth Johnston, Isabella Malgioglio, Lauren Smith, Elyse Villani (retired) WBBL|11 overseas players: Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Linsey Smith (all England)

The Hurricanes did a terrific job of keeping their core group together in recent seasons as they built towards their first ever appearance in a WBBL final, though they will be without their captain Elyse Villani next season, after she announced her retirement from the competition shortly after leading her side to its inaugural title victory.

Heather Graham and Molly Strano are two the Hurricanes have worked swiftly to secure before the window opens after certain interest from their home states.

Melbourne Renegades

WBBL|11 result: Fifth (5 wins, 5 losses) Coach: Simon Helmot Spots filled on contract list: 6 Contracted for WBBL|12: Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Milly Illingworth, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Courtney Webb Off contract: Charis Bekker, Sarah Coyte, Emma de Broughe, Sara Kennedy, Naomi Stalenberg, Tayla Vlaeminck, WBBL|11 overseas players: Hayley Matthews (West Indies - withdrew), Alice Capsey (England), Deandra Dottin (West Indies), Davina Perrin (England), Issy Wong (England - ORP)

In excellent news for the Renegades, they've got their biggest local names locked in. They missed West Indies Hayley Matthews in WBBL|11 after she withdrew due to shoulder surgery so they'll be eager to get her back, while of the local crew, they'll hope Tayla Vlaeminck re-signs and makes a long-awaited return to play.

03:33 Play video All-round class: The best of Wareham in WBBL|11

Melbourne Stars

WBBL|11 result: Fourth (Knocked out of The Knockout) Coach: Andy Christie Spots filled on contract list: 7 Contracted for WBBL|12: Sophie Day, Kim Garth, Marizanne Kapp (South Africa), Meg Lanning, Rhys McKenna, Indigo Noble, Annabel Sutherland Off contract: Maisy Gibson, Ella Hayward, Sasha Moloney, Ines McKeon, Georgia Prestwidge, Sophie Reid Other WBBL|11 overseas players: Dani Gibson (England), Amy Jones (England), Maia Bouchier (England - ORP)

Re-signing the trio of Annabel Sutherland, Meg Lanning and Kim Garth was priority No.1 for the Stars heading into the Player Movement Window. After returning to the finals off the back of a five-year absence, keeping their core group together was imperitive, with seven players signed there's plenty of room to strengthen with some extra power hitting down the order.

South Africa allrounder Marizanne Kapp has a year left to run on her contract, while key spinner Sophie Day and Rhys McKenna, who found herself in a new opening role in WBBL|11 are both locked in.

04:01 Play video Golden run: The best of Lanning in WBBL|11

Perth Scorchers

WBBL|11 result: Runners-up Coach: Becky Grundy Spots filled on contract list: 7 Contracted for WBBL|12: Chloe Ainsworth, Amy Edgar, Ebony Hoskin, Alana King, Katie Mack, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney Off contract: Maddy Darke, Mikayla Hinkley, Shea Manolini, Chloe Piparo, Ruby Strange WBBL|11 overseas players: Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Freya Kemp (England), Paige Scholfield (England)

The biggest local names are locked away, with Beth Mooney, Alana King and Katie Mack all on the books for WBBL|12 alongside rising quick Chloe Ainsworth.

03:52 Play video Mooney relishes homecoming with cracking century

Sydney Sixers

WBBL|11 result: Third (Defeated in The Challenger) Coach: Matthew Mott Spots filled on contract list: 8 Contracted for WBBL|12: Caoimhe Bray, Maitlan Brown, Lauren Cheatle, Ashleigh Gardner, Elsa Hunter, Amelia Kerr (New Zealand), Ellyse Perry, Courtney Sippel Off contract: Erin Burns, Mathilda Carmichael, Alyssa Healy, Lauren Kua, Emma Manix-Geeves Other WBBL|11 overseas players: Sophia Dunkley (England), Mady Villiers (England)

The Sixers are in solid shape, having confirmed all eight spots they were permitted to fill heading into the embargo period.

Alyssa Healy is one off contract, with the Australian captain yet to confirm whether she intends to play on in WBBL|12.

03:38 Play video Perfect Perry slams third WBBL century of her career

Sydney Thunder

WBBL|11 result: Seventh (4 wins, 5 losses, 1 no result) Coach: Lisa Keightley Spots filled on contract list: 8 Contracted for WBBL|12: Sam Bates, Hannah Darlington, Hasrat Gill, Laura Harris, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Voll, Tahlia Wilson Off contract: Ella Briscoe, Sienna Eve, Lucy Finn, Taneale Peschel, Tara French (LRP), Alex Mavros (LRP) WBBL|11 overseas players: Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka), Heather Knight (England), Shabnim Ismail (South Africa), Em Arlott (England)

The Thunder have confirmed all eight signings going into the embargo period. While WBBL|11 didn't pan out the way they wanted, they have a great mix of youth, experience and star power already locked away for next season and fans have plenty to be excited about.

After originally signing a 3-year deal, the Thunder have opted to not activate the third-year option in Chamari Athapaththu’s contract, freeing up their eighth list spot to go to Tahlia Wilson.